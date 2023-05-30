 Skip to content

Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 30 May 2023

Hotfix: Stop agents all being infected with fungal plague

Share · View all patches · Build 11353440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick fix to an issue which caused ALL agents to spawn with 100% Cordyceps infection. Thankfully benign, and won't affect anything gameplay wise (I think?) but still probably best to clean that up real quick.

Changed files in this update

Shadows of Forbidden Gods Content Depot 1741641
  • Loading history…
