Quick fix to an issue which caused ALL agents to spawn with 100% Cordyceps infection. Thankfully benign, and won't affect anything gameplay wise (I think?) but still probably best to clean that up real quick.
Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 30 May 2023
Hotfix: Stop agents all being infected with fungal plague
Patchnotes via Steam Community
