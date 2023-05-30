- Decoration mode is now automatically selected when you click a second time on an object in the action bar that can be placed. This should make it easier to place animals.
- We have made improvements to the tavern editor to make it easier to use.
- The tooltip in the tavern editor now correctly displays the build price when undoing a previously performed action.
- We have fixed a bug that duplicated hens in the chicken coop animal list.
- We have fixed a bug that showed and didn't allow removing old recipes in the favorites list.
- We have added a specific error message that appears when trying to place animals in a wrong place.
- We have fixed a bug that occurred if the player fell asleep during the barn tutorial.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed milking sick cows.
- Now when you give medicine to a sick cow, it will continue sleeping until the next day.
- We have fixed a softlock in the farm that occurred when starting an event.
- We have improved the pathfinding of animals when they block each other.
- A bug that caused some fruit trees to give fruit every day has been fixed.
- We have fixed a bug where the hens in a destroyed chicken coop would freeze without doing anything.
- Pathfinding in general has been improved to try to avoid too long pathfinding lists that caused NPCs to stand for several seconds at the bar after serving them.
- Farm NPCs now avoid stepping on grass if possible.
Travellers Rest update for 30 May 2023
Patch v0.6.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
