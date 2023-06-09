 Skip to content

We. The Refugees: Ticket to Europe update for 9 June 2023

Update number 1.202.1141 (11353316)

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone!

A new patch for We. The Refugees is live! Most notably, we now offer you the Simplified Chinese language version, but we also fixed some issues with the skipping of cutscenes that has been found since the release.

