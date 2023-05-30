We are live with Shop-Like!

I am so happy to release Shop-Like to the public! In the following, you find a small list of changes that have been made between the Streamer Version and the Release Version.
If you are coming from itch.io there are way more changes included that will be listed below.
Changelog 1.04
- Added 17 new player upgrades
- Added a video tutorial
- Added names of content creators and fans into the customer name pool
- Fixed a bug where you could end the run infinitely and create infinite Level-Up Points
- Changed some layers, so the customer pictures will not get in the way of UI elements. This is not perfect right now, but no buttons are obscured anymore
- Fixed a bug with the Tax Mid-Game crisis, where the fine was incorrectly calculated
Changelog 1.0
New Features:
- New Difficulties
- Old Difficulties were reworked
- Fullscreen/Window Mode added
- You can now name and color your own slime
- You can now look at the stats of new arrivals for Hero Influence
- Discord Rich Presence added
- Steam Achievements
- The Level Up Shop was reworked
Quality of Life:
- Ad Campaign Tooltip added
- Customers, who's full knowledge you aquired, are locked out of the "Getting Files" option
- Tooltip that explains that you can't create Masterpiece Items with the Smith
- Feedback added when you can not afford something
Balancing:
- Complete Rework of all item prices
- Heavy nerf for Gamblecard: Bank Influence needed is raised and the winnings table was altered in the bank's favor
- You get 2 knowledge per sale instead of 1
- Corousing in dayplanning gives 4 knowledge per time slot instead of 3 now
- Heavy nerf against the Hyper Inflation midgame crisis
- Upgrade "The People's Shop" was buffed
- Upgrade "Cold Expression" was buffed
- Upgrade "Bull's Eye" was buffed
- The traits "Likes Standard" and "Loves Standard" were nerfed
- The costs for training your slime were lowered
- The price money for Slime Racing is significantly higher now
Bug Fixes:
- Slimes will not have dublicate name in Slime Races
- Fixed the costs to create news
- You can't enter a negative betting amount anymore
- Fixed an issue with the Upgrade "Risk Dealer" that did not reset it's bonus after each customer
- Fixed a bug where the slime speed was not correctly calculated for your own slime