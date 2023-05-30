We are live with Shop-Like!

I am so happy to release Shop-Like to the public! In the following, you find a small list of changes that have been made between the Streamer Version and the Release Version.

If you are coming from itch.io there are way more changes included that will be listed below.

Changelog 1.04

Added 17 new player upgrades

Added a video tutorial

Added names of content creators and fans into the customer name pool

Fixed a bug where you could end the run infinitely and create infinite Level-Up Points

Changed some layers, so the customer pictures will not get in the way of UI elements. This is not perfect right now, but no buttons are obscured anymore

Fixed a bug with the Tax Mid-Game crisis, where the fine was incorrectly calculated

Changelog 1.0

New Features:

New Difficulties

Old Difficulties were reworked

Fullscreen/Window Mode added

You can now name and color your own slime

You can now look at the stats of new arrivals for Hero Influence

Discord Rich Presence added

Steam Achievements

The Level Up Shop was reworked

Quality of Life:

Ad Campaign Tooltip added

Customers, who's full knowledge you aquired, are locked out of the "Getting Files" option

Tooltip that explains that you can't create Masterpiece Items with the Smith

Feedback added when you can not afford something

Balancing:

Complete Rework of all item prices

Heavy nerf for Gamblecard: Bank Influence needed is raised and the winnings table was altered in the bank's favor

You get 2 knowledge per sale instead of 1

Corousing in dayplanning gives 4 knowledge per time slot instead of 3 now

Heavy nerf against the Hyper Inflation midgame crisis

Upgrade "The People's Shop" was buffed

Upgrade "Cold Expression" was buffed

Upgrade "Bull's Eye" was buffed

The traits "Likes Standard" and "Loves Standard" were nerfed

The costs for training your slime were lowered

The price money for Slime Racing is significantly higher now

Bug Fixes: