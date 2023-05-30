 Skip to content

Ethyrial, Echoes of Yore update for 30 May 2023

Patch 1.9

Patch 1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-Renamed "Crafting" in the skills list to "Jewelcrafting" for improved clarity.
-Adjusted weapon models to ensure compatibility with imbue and weapon effects.
-Higher tier kill tasks from taskboards now offer a currency reward.

Added:

Monsters
-Added new monsters to Irumesa: Slimespawns, Ebonshade, Shadowmanifestations, and Campestris. Materials and armor sets related to these monsters will be introduced in future updates.
-The Vekiun Tribes have returned to Irumesan soil, they can now be found in their villages again.
-Currency Exchange is now back.

Balance:

-Corrupted Grove Dungeon:
-Adjusted the level of mobs in the Corrupted Grove Dungeon to level 14.
-Mobs now drop base materials as loot.
-Introduced a kill quest upon entering the dungeon.
-More updates to the dungeon will be implemented as we progress.
Droprates
-Increased the droprate of Greater Elemental Stones.
-Fixed a bug causing random elemental stone drops.
-Demon Imps
-Adjusted Demon Imps to have a more unique behaviour and characteristics.
-Further improvements to Demon Imps are underway.

In Progress:

-Party XP issues

Tomorrow we will drop the Roadmap for the coming months, this will feature the aspects and features of the game and not specific buggs since we are continuously working on those.
By now all applicable accounts should have received their "Launch Survivor" Title and 2 weeks of game time.
-Team Gellyberry

