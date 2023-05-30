- Introduced a new ability to the Berserker skill tree (Warrior). Spinning Strike. This ablity launches you forward, swinging your weapon wildly at those in your path. It has a chance to knockback affected enemies. It also receives a bonus to it's critical damage from the Berserk and Energetic skill levels, as well. This is to ensure that players who specialize more in the Berserker line can get more out of this skill, than those who put in less points to it.
- The Inquisitor skill tree (Cleric) has a new Weaken spell. It reduces the strength and vitality of enemies in front of the caster. It will also cancel any strength buffs on targets.
- The Strength ability (Healer) will now cancel out any active Weaken buffs.
- Two handed weapons should now properly rotate towards the target if you are facing in the opposite direction from them.
- Added new NPC special abilities.
- Shopkeepers in the Trimming the Numbers scenario will now spawn further away from the walls.
The Hopebringer update for 30 May 2023
v.1.1.0 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
