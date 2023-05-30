Godless Update v0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11353247 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy

The next regular content update is here, bringing with it brand new auxiliary skills, ultimate talents, UI updates, lots of balance changes, and more! Let's check it out:

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

New Features

Added Auxiliary skills! Two auxiliary skills are available each battle regardless which main skills you selected. Try out new interactions with the battlefield and your followers!

Added Ultimate talents! The most powerful talents are awaiting in the Chamber. The more energy you collect, the stronger they become!



Content

Added new Talents: Native Land (nature) Toxicity (nature) Primal Power (fire) Pure Destruction (fire) Beacon of Souls (death) Army of the Dead (death)

Added new Skills: Mark of Darkness (death spell)

Added new Scrolls: Dark Entity



Visuals and Audio

Added SFX for new content

SFX for new content Added VFX for new content

Balance Changes

[General] ▼ Increased turn requirements for acquiring speed rewards

[Enemies] Tor'Blan (Act 3 boss) ▼ Decreased base attack from 8 to 5 ▼ Removed the damaging passive ability ▲ Increased health gain per level from 9% to 10,5% ▲ Increased City Walls' health on all difficulties by ~40% ▲ Increased City Walls' attack on all difficulties by from 0 to 3 ▲ Added a new ability to City Walls: "Each turn: deals 3 damage to all adjacent enemies" ⮂ Reworked the Northern Cities' spawning pattern: they will no longer spawn on City Walls' hexes Cave Imp (Act 3) ▲ Increased base health from 38 to 43 ▲ Increased Angry Imp's base stats from 15/25 to 17/28 Archaeologist (Act 2) ▲ Increased base attack from 6 to 7

[Enemy modifiers] Exhaustion ▲ Decreased the chance of appearance from 8% to 7% Heavy armor ▲ Increased damage reduction from 10/9/8 to 9/8/8 (the value depends on Act) Judgement ▲ Increased extra damage from 6/8/10 to 8/11/13 (the value depends on Act) Fighting spirit ▲ Increased attack buff values from 1/2/3 to 2/3/4 (the value depends on Act)

[Talents] ▼ Increased energy thresholds for acquiring talents from 20/50/100 to 25/60/120 Gift of the Forest (nature) ▼ Decreased the Regeneration's buff value from 3 to 2 Emerald Defender (nature) ▼ Reworked the effect: it's triggered on turn 4 instead of turn 3

[Consequences] New Age (Act 1) ▼ Decreased the Elite Guard's stats from 7/20 to 7/18 Eternal Hunt (Act 1) ▼ Decreased the Elvish Warrior's stats from 5/10 to 5/7

[Skills] Divine Will (neutral spell; now - Divine Strike) ⮂ Reworked the effect: "Relocate any unit to an adjacent hex" --> "Deal 2 damage to an enemy; +1 for each unit next to the Shrine"

[Basic tiles] Frozen Lake (Act 3) ▼ Nerfed the effect: it no longer destroys units with Resistance

[Shrine perks] Master's Presence ▲ Reworked the effect: it adds stats for each adjacent Shrine instead of just one



Other

[Performance] Hovering over City Walls (Act 3 boss battle) no longer causes FPS drop.

[UI] ☄️ Now, there is a block with essential information about the match on the world map screen. Redesigned various UI and decorative elements in the Chamber. ☄️ Purchasing energy for ether no longer reloads the Chamber. Holding LMB over "+" or "-" adds/subtracts energy rapidly in the Chamber. Cost of one spark is now displayed next to the spark icons in the Forge. Cost of one energy is now displayed next to the energy icons in the Chamber. When a unit with Resistance is being pushed off the continent, a notification will be displayed over their healthbar. Tutorial The battle speed rewards become available on continent 3 instead of continent 2. The first visit Chamber tutorial has been expanded — it now includes 2 extra hints. Rituals become available on the next battle after completing the Chamber tutorial. Battle Sorceresses and Enslaved Ogres are ~15% weaker on the first continent of the tutorial match. When you put the Heart of the Volcano into a slot with a spell during the Forge tutorial, a hint about their incompatibility will be displayed. Slightly changed the order of Fates appearing during the tutorial match. The Merchant now offers the fixed set of scrolls on the first visit of the tutorial match.



Fixes

Fixed button-mashing talent icons in the Chamber leading to the talents being learnt incorrectly.

button-mashing talent icons in the Chamber leading to the talents being learnt incorrectly. Fixed the Training Camp looking snowy in Act 2.

the Training Camp looking snowy in Act 2. Fixed Northern Cities' skill use notification being obscured by healthbars.

Northern Cities' skill use notification being obscured by healthbars. Fixed the ESC-menu being obscured by certain UI elements.

the ESC-menu being obscured by certain UI elements. Fixed the special Wise Ruler's tooltip being displayed incorrectly in certain resolutions.

the special Wise Ruler's tooltip being displayed incorrectly in certain resolutions. Fixed Raise the Dead not allowing to cancel its effect while resurrecting the Shrine.

Raise the Dead not allowing to cancel its effect while resurrecting the Shrine. ☄️ Fixed duplicate skills showing up in the start drafting.

duplicate skills showing up in the start drafting. Fixed the upper panel's inventory being blocked from any interactions after dragging a gem to a skill slot. Happened on rare occasions.

the upper panel's inventory being blocked from any interactions after dragging a gem to a skill slot. Happened on rare occasions. Fixed resurrection effects being unable to resurrect the Shrine when the God of Prosperity's unit limit is reached.

resurrection effects being unable to resurrect the Shrine when the God of Prosperity's unit limit is reached. Fixed the description on the Rituals' screen being displayed in English when another language is selected.

Known Issues