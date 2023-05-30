 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zero to Hero update for 30 May 2023

Timing update

Share · View all patches · Build 11353193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are moments during development when the game changes for you. The most important one for me is when the game is first fun. This update isn't about that, that one happened years ago. But there was another one recently when I switched from text-rendered characters to pixel art images.

Today is another change like that. I know how the game works intimately... obviously. So it's never a huge deal when the game isn't clear in telling me what's going on. Feedback from players during playtests always called out that they can't figure out what's going on. Some of that is expected. The game is intentionally complicated, and it takes some time to learn it.

Today's change is a small delay whenever a panel is created. It's a small change, but it makes a big difference. I think it's a big step-change in understandability. I hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2107471 Depot 2107471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link