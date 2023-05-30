Timing update

There are moments during development when the game changes for you. The most important one for me is when the game is first fun. This update isn't about that, that one happened years ago. But there was another one recently when I switched from text-rendered characters to pixel art images.

Today is another change like that. I know how the game works intimately... obviously. So it's never a huge deal when the game isn't clear in telling me what's going on. Feedback from players during playtests always called out that they can't figure out what's going on. Some of that is expected. The game is intentionally complicated, and it takes some time to learn it.

Today's change is a small delay whenever a panel is created. It's a small change, but it makes a big difference. I think it's a big step-change in understandability. I hope you enjoy!