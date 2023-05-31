Patch 1.3.2! Watch people be angry!

Excited to bring you another update for the game! We've got some fixes along with some feature updates!
- A new guide is now available to explain how to the play the game in the guides section of our community page.
- Adjusted design balance of music store to be slightly easier
- Two new voice actors are now in the game!
- Added some more visual effects to the game
- Added some global stats to the title screen. See how much you've done over multiple playthroughs!
- Adjusted the vibration levels of objects
- Minor Bug Fixes
Hope you enjoy playing the updated game!
Changed files in this update