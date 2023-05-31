 Skip to content

Give the People What They Want update for 31 May 2023

Patch 1.3.2! Watch people be angry!

Patch 1.3.2! · Build 11352920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Excited to bring you another update for the game! We've got some fixes along with some feature updates!

  • A new guide is now available to explain how to the play the game in the guides section of our community page.
  • Adjusted design balance of music store to be slightly easier
  • Two new voice actors are now in the game!
  • Added some more visual effects to the game
  • Added some global stats to the title screen. See how much you've done over multiple playthroughs!
  • Adjusted the vibration levels of objects
  • Minor Bug Fixes

Hope you enjoy playing the updated game!

