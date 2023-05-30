Hello, Captain! Is this thing on? Oh, it is? Well, can we start over, then? We can't? Um, alright then, here we go, uh, The Progression Update is here! Hooray!

What is the Progression Update, you might ask? Well, it's all about progressing the ship, you know, through space! We've got two major new upgrades to the ship to help you out.

The first is the Calibration Console. You know that little terminal that has been buzzing and whirring next to me on the bridge? Now you can use it! By answering some simple questions, you can keep the ship operating at maximum efficiency!

I have a sneaking suspicion that the faster we go, the quicker we'll run into some special events! I also have a jaunty suspicion that these special events might be a great way for us to acquire some Modules for the ship.

What are Modules? They're the second major upgrade to the ship, Captain! They will allow you to customize my meal suggestions for you, so that when you press the 'What's for Dinner' Button in the Planner, you can get even more better suggestions! You can access any Modules you've unlocked through a new tab in the Settings Terminal.

-Metic

P.S. I've been told that I'll be getting an upgrade to my communication routines soon. I'll be looking forward to chatting with you aboard the ship, Captain!

Meticulous v3 Changelist: