Romantic AVG "Ghost Girl Lasling" now is available.

Share · View all patches · Build 11352780 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi there!



Our pure love visual novel "Ghost Girl Lasling" now is available.

The game includes ASMR with partial voice acting, 60+ basic CGs, and fully voiced gameplay.

We hope to have discussions about the story and gameplay experiences with all of you after the game's official release.

Your participation will be a great motivation for us and will help us create even better works!

"Until I met you, I was trapped in loneliness and once again felt warmth."

This work tells a touching story of two lonely individuals who find redemption in each other after experiencing happiness and sadness.

The story is told from the perspective of the male protagonist, Mofft.

After messing up his job and causing a reliable coworker to be fired, Mofft becomes the target of everyone's scrutiny in the company and falls into loneliness and despair.

At the brink of collapse, he unexpectedly encounters his savior, Lasling.

As the two gradually get to know and understand each other, the main storyline and the relationships between the characters will unfold.

You will delve into Lasling's past through Mofft's perspective and accompany each other on a journey that will leave a lasting impression.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images/36388611

※Note

Due to the huge amount of text, some game languages will continue to be updated in the future

Contains the text of the DLC

(Arabic, Ukrainian, etc...)/bc761909f3141384d1e821b32086aede7c98f71b.png[/img]

Please refer to the supported languages marked in the store