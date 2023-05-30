Update 1.5: Boss Improvement and Quality of Life

Hi!
It's been a while since the last update hasn't it? During that time I've been collecting feedback. So let's get into the changes!
Boss 4
Since the launch of the game, boss 4 has been confusing for many players. Players have reported that they don't know how to beat the boss.
- The boss is now slower when at max health.
- Increased the size of the button's hitbox.
- When the boss has full health there are arrows pointing at the button.
Boss 6
- When the boss has full health there are arrows pointing at him to show the player that they have to pounce into him.
Quality of life
- Made minigames more easier
- The game will now show you which minigames have been completed in the level select
Other
- Darksy's tail whip is now cancelled when colliding with a steep surface. This is here to make it more difficult to climb up walls the player is not supposed to climb.
- Fixed typos and grammar mistakes.
- Fixed some level skips (Level 18 mainly).
- You can no longer shoot atoms while sliding.
- Cactuses in the Wild Furry West now deal damage to make the world slightly more difficult.
Changed files in this update