Darksy's Adventure update for 30 May 2023

Update 1.5: Boss Improvement and Quality of Life

Update 1.5: Boss Improvement and Quality of Life

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

It's been a while since the last update hasn't it? During that time I've been collecting feedback. So let's get into the changes!

Boss 4

Since the launch of the game, boss 4 has been confusing for many players. Players have reported that they don't know how to beat the boss.

  • The boss is now slower when at max health.
  • Increased the size of the button's hitbox.
  • When the boss has full health there are arrows pointing at the button.

Boss 6

  • When the boss has full health there are arrows pointing at him to show the player that they have to pounce into him.

Quality of life

  • Made minigames more easier
  • The game will now show you which minigames have been completed in the level select

Other

  • Darksy's tail whip is now cancelled when colliding with a steep surface. This is here to make it more difficult to climb up walls the player is not supposed to climb.
  • Fixed typos and grammar mistakes.
  • Fixed some level skips (Level 18 mainly).
  • You can no longer shoot atoms while sliding.
  • Cactuses in the Wild Furry West now deal damage to make the world slightly more difficult.

