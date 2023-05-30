Update 1.5: Boss Improvement and Quality of Life

Hi!

It's been a while since the last update hasn't it? During that time I've been collecting feedback. So let's get into the changes!

Boss 4

Since the launch of the game, boss 4 has been confusing for many players. Players have reported that they don't know how to beat the boss.

The boss is now slower when at max health.

Increased the size of the button's hitbox.

When the boss has full health there are arrows pointing at the button.

Boss 6

When the boss has full health there are arrows pointing at him to show the player that they have to pounce into him.

Quality of life

Made minigames more easier

The game will now show you which minigames have been completed in the level select

Other