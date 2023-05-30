Patch B.0.1.2 - 05/30/2023

Hey Townies!

Check out patch B.0.1.2! Lots of good fixes in this one! If you were having crashes or DC issues, let us know on the Town of Salem 2 Discord bug reports!

[discord.gg/townofsalem2](discord.gg/townofsalem2)

Improvements

• Replaced Coroner with a 2nd Random Town in Classic mode

• Improved special ability button to better show when it is being used

• Made Noto Sans the default font.

• Reduced the length of custom lobby names allowed

• Added "Small" Chat font size selection option in Settings popup.

• Friends chat will now respect the Chat font size setting.

• Candle wall decoration now has glow and looks lit at night

• Effect animations added to Special Abilities to make their states clearer

• Pulled some housing items away from the wall

• Flipped the coffin so the hinges always face the wall.

• Friends messaging reskinned

• Special ability explainer reskinned

• Removed tree that was blocking hangman cinematic

Bug Fixes

• If the Settings Popup has been set to Hide Lobby Codes, lobby codes will no longer be displayed in the Friends List Game Invite Notifications or in the Game Invites shown in Friends Chat popup.

• Various fixes to client exceptions.

• Fixed issue where opening the Shop redeem codes could give bad feedback

• Fixed an issue where players could not click immediately to the right of a mention to set the cursor position.

• Fixed some grammar errors.

• Fixed bug where town traitor was being revealed as coven to admirer

• fixed bug that was causing roleblocks to not properly stop Bodyguard, Cleric, Jester and Veteran special abilities from granting them increased defense

• Fixed an issue with players using Anonymous mode, then leaving the lobby and having their spot taken by another player. The new non-anon player will no longer have an Anonymous name.