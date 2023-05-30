Early Access V1.3.14 Update

Early Access v1.3.14 has been released! This update, which has been in development on the experimental branch, is now finally live on the main branch. Read on for a list of changes...

Construction

The new construction skill, which you unlock at level 70 competency, is all about creating machines to automate tasks for you. After unlocking construction, you can build machines in your active build area from within the new construction window... Machines you build will perform actions passively over time, such as mining/refining a desired ore. Machines can have inputs (on the top of them) and outputs (on the bottom) and you can either use your inventory to fill/empty these sockets or make connections between your machines (by right clicking on a given machine socket) to automate the process.

As you level up construction you'll unlock more machines that do things like store items, convert items to gold/item proficiency XP/salvage materials, split or merge a machine connection, or filter items passed along a connection path based on one of your custom item filters.

Construction has talents for things like increasing the build area size, reducing the time it takes to build machines or speeding up the rate at which your machines operate, as well as a meta talent which makes your machines passively accumulate operating time (up to 24 hours worth) when you exit the game and come back.

New(s) Ticker, New RPM Tiers, New Items

A lot of humorous new text lines have been added to the news ticker, with various new activation criteria.

RPM effect tiers now exist for up to 200 billion RPM.

There's also a new crafting material tier: Obsidian... It can be crafted into new gear, potions, jewelry, gems, etc. The obsidian armor special effect is particularly useful for the new construction skill, it makes all your machines advance through time whenever you cast an ability.

A new heirloom item has been added: Bag of Expansion, which increases the max stack size of all items for every rank owned.

Balance

There have been a lot of changes to balance to address potential "snowballing" issues, and tone things down a bit to a more reasonable pace.

Most notably, the meta talents "Gotta Go Fast" and "Money Can Buy You Anything" have been updated to scale with the order of magnitude of RPM/Gold instead of being a flat multiplier like they were previously.

The potion of temporary excellence has had its base duration reduced to be more... temporary.

Salvaging items now has diminishing returns when the salvaged materials from an item would result in a stack of materials greater than the max stack size of that material.

Scrap has had its base stack size quadrupled, up to 1 million.

Restoring a potion's duration with the potion of critical restoration now also slightly increases the potion's consumption rate.

Changed the Omnipotent prestige talent to grant +50 to all stats per rank (up from +5).

Changed brewmaster talent to now scale with the target crafted potion's proficiency.

Increased base prestige augment activation RPM requirements.

Quality of Life

Lots of little quality of life fixes and improvements have been made across the board...

The sell all trash button has been improved in that it now correctly handles selling partial stacks, and doesn't get interrupted on the first failed sale.

Changed first buy option on vendor items from "buy all" to "buy max", this now also takes into consideration your total gold and the amount of gold the vendor can carry to calculate the maximum buy amount.

There is now a toggle to enable a mode for left-click instant buying items from vendors on the vendor UI.

The individual stat section of the item upgrade UI has been redesigned... You no longer need to cycle through each individual stat with the arrow buttons!

Stack size and total stat count text on item icons will now show abbreviated values at higher orders of magnitude (for example: 1.1k, 15m, 5b, etc.).

Condensed socket section of item tooltips to take up less space on the tooltip, and now show total socket stat bonuses instead of stats for individual socket slots.

Added new UI setting to hide stat effect breakdowns in tooltips and equipment window, this is useful if you want tooltips to be (potentially a lot) smaller.

Bugfixes, Performance Optimizations, and Misc Changes

Smallish performance optimizations across the board, mostly pertaining to UI rendering.

Fixed ability automation mode not using items from material storage.

Spread out the calculation of upgrade materials in the upgrade UI to happen over multiple frames.

The upgrade UI will no longer show the quality upgrade if the target item is already max quality.

Losing possession of an item while it is slotted into the salvage upgrade UI and then attempting to upgrade that now nonexistent item will no longer break the upgrade UI.

Fixed a case of inventory slots not updating after upgrading the item that was slotted in them.

Skill unlocks that are still locked will now always show up after unlocked ones in the skill unlock list.

Fixed a case where extra commas could be added when abbreviating numbers.

Fixed a number overflow issue related to salvaging exp earned from the scrap heap talent.

Fixed active ability tooltips refreshing constantly when stat or proficiency pertaining to them is increased and the tooltip is visible.

Fixed item quality filter slider text always showing 0% when reloaded from a saved state.

Changed duplicate item icons for malachite ring and soulstone amulet that were the same as emerald ring and peridot amulet.