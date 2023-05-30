Patch Notes for v0.1.34

Share · View all patches · Build 11352302 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Menu/UI

Added a Feature Stages preview carousel to Multiplayer and Creative menus.

Creative

Relaxed some object rotation and scale restrictions where possible.

Changed Mover delta limits from 50 to 150.

Shops

Fixed visual client-side prices discrepancy with actual prices.

Misc.

Fixed Terrible Trope (Tool of Destruction) spikes not appearing during a match.

Fixed Bouncing Brutality (Tool of Destruction) death sound effects not respecting audio settings.

Reduced loud sound effects when starting matches.