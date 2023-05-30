Patch Notes for v0.1.34

Menu/UI
Added a Feature Stages preview carousel to Multiplayer and Creative menus.
Creative
Relaxed some object rotation and scale restrictions where possible.
Changed Mover delta limits from 50 to 150.
Shops
Fixed visual client-side prices discrepancy with actual prices.
Misc.
Fixed Terrible Trope (Tool of Destruction) spikes not appearing during a match.
Fixed Bouncing Brutality (Tool of Destruction) death sound effects not respecting audio settings.
Reduced loud sound effects when starting matches.
