 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Against All Odds update for 30 May 2023

Patch Notes for v0.1.34

Share · View all patches · Build 11352302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Menu/UI
Added a Feature Stages preview carousel to Multiplayer and Creative menus.

Creative
Relaxed some object rotation and scale restrictions where possible.
Changed Mover delta limits from 50 to 150.

Shops
Fixed visual client-side prices discrepancy with actual prices.

Misc.
Fixed Terrible Trope (Tool of Destruction) spikes not appearing during a match.
Fixed Bouncing Brutality (Tool of Destruction) death sound effects not respecting audio settings.
Reduced loud sound effects when starting matches.

Changed files in this update

Slaughter League Content Depot 1465561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link