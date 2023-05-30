 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Original Wizard update for 30 May 2023

Update 1.3.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11352294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

Here is the Month Update

**

Improvements

**

  • Biome Achivements
  • New Hidden Biome (Not Complete)
  • Compare Itens Hovering the item
  • New Dynammic Light System
  • More Wands
  • More Ritual Upgrades
  • New Enemy in the Castle Biome
  • Visual Fog for each Biome

**

Bug Fixes

**

  • Exite Soul Item Bug Fix
  • Void Possesion Enemy Bug
  • Wand Energy Spell Bug
  • Performance Improvement

Have a great month

Follow on Twitter for more news: Twitter: https://twitter.com/HecThoors/media

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1922731 Depot 1922731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link