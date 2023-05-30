Update 1.3.8

Hello everyone.
Here is the Month Update
**
Improvements
**
- Biome Achivements
- New Hidden Biome (Not Complete)
- Compare Itens Hovering the item
- New Dynammic Light System
- More Wands
- More Ritual Upgrades
- New Enemy in the Castle Biome
- Visual Fog for each Biome
**
Bug Fixes
**
- Exite Soul Item Bug Fix
- Void Possesion Enemy Bug
- Wand Energy Spell Bug
- Performance Improvement
Have a great month
Follow on Twitter for more news: Twitter: https://twitter.com/HecThoors/media
Thank you.
Changed files in this update