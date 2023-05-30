The Workshop Update!

Been a while, but here we are with a new update right in time for summer!
Workshop Support
Tired of the same old decks? Well now you can make, share, and use decks from the workshop!
Controller Support
Mouse and keyboard are cool, but sometimes you just want a controller, you know?
Player and Color Selection
You may have noticed, but there wasn't a way to pick a color before... Until now! Players can now pick either colors or players during matches, this is also accessibile in:
Modding Changes
There's now a new player API for those lua modders out there! Which allows you to access the state of each player in game! As well as initial variable values, static variables, and a whole new text editor for custom scripts!
You can also now use emoji and rich text tags on card titles! check out more in the documentation
New Deck
The boring old mystery deck has been replaced by "Quatro! Advanced" which uses the new modding features.
A Detailed List of Changes
Mods
- Added static variables
- Added a dedicated editor for lua scripts
- Added full emoji support to text rendering
- Player input support for option selection
- Added workshop support
- Added discarding
- Variable initalizers
Gameplay
- Added a bot fill option to lobbies
- Added controller support with input switching
- Fixed potential save corruption issue
- Gameplay loop tweaks
- Updated unity to 2022.2
Changed files in this update