The Workshop Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11352290 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Been a while, but here we are with a new update right in time for summer!

Workshop Support



Tired of the same old decks? Well now you can make, share, and use decks from the workshop!

Controller Support



Mouse and keyboard are cool, but sometimes you just want a controller, you know?

Player and Color Selection





You may have noticed, but there wasn't a way to pick a color before... Until now! Players can now pick either colors or players during matches, this is also accessibile in:

Modding Changes



There's now a new player API for those lua modders out there! Which allows you to access the state of each player in game! As well as initial variable values, static variables, and a whole new text editor for custom scripts!



You can also now use emoji and rich text tags on card titles! check out more in the documentation

New Deck

The boring old mystery deck has been replaced by "Quatro! Advanced" which uses the new modding features.



A Detailed List of Changes

Mods

Added static variables

Added a dedicated editor for lua scripts

Added full emoji support to text rendering

Player input support for option selection

Added workshop support

Added discarding

Variable initalizers

Gameplay