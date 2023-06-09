The Breach Wanderers Update

Greetings, wanderers!

This is the big one! After a tremendous two years of Early Access, breach Wanderers is now fully released!

The game ended up being much bigger than I had anticipated it to be. I'm exceedingly happy about the state of the game for the full release. More than 1200 cards, 10 awesome and unique characters, great reviews and thousands of players creating more and more crazy decks each day.

I'm really excited for everyone to play Maighir and to try the new Depth 4.

I do have a bit of bad news though: Raiser Games is no longer be publishing Breach Wanderers. Their parent company decided that Raiser Games should no longer do any publishing work in order to instead focus on creating their own franchises.

I received these news very recently, so I'm all on my own to release this game now. I will really need all the help I can get! Make sure to tell your friends about the game, post about it on your favorite social medias, and leave a review if you haven't already!

And now, the mighty Patch Notes for the full release! (Or read them on our website for a full breakdown of every card change.)

What's New?

Maighir is now available as the final Playable Character!

Idol of Corruption is now available as the final idol!

Depth 4 is now available! Get ready to face the greatest threat to our world yet.

The game now has more translations! The available languages are the following: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Korean, Chinese (Simplified).

All card drawings are now fully original! I started out by using some card art from various Asset Stores, but all of these were replaced with original drawings!

You can now access the game's credits from the main menu.

Added 4 new bounties

Added 3 new quests

o The Shrine is now locked behind a quest

Added 11 new cardbacks

o The Release Celebration cardback will be automatically unlocked for everyone who played during Early Access

Added 29 generic cards (and made 2 created cards into unlockable cards)

Card changes:

o Active Trinkets: Many active trinkets were buffed. The "Scaling" property was added to several of them, making them get stronger the further in your run you are.

o "Void" discard theme: Many cards that had effects when discarded were changed so that they made more sense as a cohesive deck.

o Shock cards: Shock as a status was a bit underwhelming. Part of that was because of how little support it got from cards. Many cards that had to do with Shock were changed to make Shocking enemies more exciting, and a potential deck theme.

Added 4 new market items

Market Items changes:

o Health Tonic: Now +25 Maximum Health

o Mana Tonic: Now +5 Maximum Mana

o Recovery Tonic: Now +8 Recovery

o Shield Tonic: Now +5 Maximum Shield

Added 8 Weapons

Added 5 Outfits

Added 13 Accessories

Added 22 Trinkets

Item changes:

o Buffed Arcane/Frost/Shock Cloak, Burgeon Ring, Channeler's Glasses, Heavy Helmet, Ironwall Ring, Reinforced Pauldron, Ring of Control, Soothsaying Bracers, Spider Band, Tattered Cloak, Whelming Gloves, Aether Mantle, Armor of Undeath, Burst Armor, Cursed Armor, Elemental Armor, Force Armor, Heavy Plating, Raider's Plate, Shock Robes, Stone Armor, Elemental Staff, Elemental Wand, Mechanized Shieldsword, Oversized Twinsword, Simple Mace, Magic Plate, Scroll of Blood, Calling Collar, Mind Bloom, Frozen Flame, Simple Mace, Crystal Robes

o Nerfed Crystal Ring, Tormenting Gloves, Overflowing Armor, Crystal Bracers

Character Changes

Drofis' level 1 passive changed to: "Create a Blood Burst card whenever you lose life from an enemy attack or card."

o Blood burst changed to 10 damage for 1 mana

Changed Mirley's level 4 passive: You deal 5% more damage and apply 5% more status to enemies per debuff on them.

Slightly changed the default decks for Mirley, Nayema, Drofis and Caitan

Mechanic Changes

Arcane, Frost and Shock runes are now capped at 10 status

Hidden's evasion % will now be reduced for the turn every time you randomly evade an attack (-20% of the current evasion % every evade (50 > 40 > 32 > 26 > 20 > 16, etc))

o Enemies that relied on Hidden a lot were buffed

o Enemies that relied on Hidden a lot were buffed Marksman is no longer reduced at end of turn

Overcharged now only applies Shock when drawing extra cards

Enemy Changes

Frost scaling for enemies was changed:

o The frost scaling per Depth was reduced

o Frost scaling per area tier was added (for example, enemies in the Fetid Coast will be harder to freeze repeatedly than enemies in the Mushroom Forest)

Dragonfly Rider has found a Lance (He is now 3 width)

Adjusted the health of enemies in Valley and Plains. Should mostly affect Valley enemies.

The amount of cards created by enemies no longer scale with idols and Rush Mode

o Effects of blights created by enemies now scale with idols and Rush Mode

UI Changes

Changed the Quest Completion screen

Changed various tutorials and tooltips to improve clarity

Enemies with AOE status attacks should now show a different icon

You can now copy your decklist to your clipboard during a run

Rush Mode

Rush mode now has additional card picks

Idol fights now give more idol rewards in Rush Mode

Misc

Reduced the length of the second area in Depth 3+ runs

You can now use the Shrine (once it's been unlocked) in any Depth and for replaying quests

You can now start a run without having a full pool

o Starting a run with a custom deck and an empty pool will use Quickplay rules for card rewards

Flood Achievement now requires 20 or more mana cards

The delay between some actions have been shortened (aoe effects and ally effects)

Arcane detonations will accelerate the more you detonate a target

Bug Fixes