Build 0.19987

-Overall space rig gravity should feel more stable because:

-Updated space rig gravity to smap to one of 6 axis, meaning you do not pitch forward or backwards when flying near your rig above and across several cubes. Gravity (and player rotation) will be always towards up down left or right.

-Take off process is improved while walking so forward and boost wil launch you into air more easily and immediately. You can walk right up to a space rig cube and hold forward and jump/boost and you will flip to walk on the cube in front as expected.

-Increase player faux grav lerp speed to reduce directional lag from cuboid gravity vector when at speed

-Cannot double click new game and continue game (with any effect)

-Prevent double hitting menu or inventory key to get into broken menu state in agme

-Add conveyor pad T junction textures, so you can see the direction of the T junction

-Add placement arrow code