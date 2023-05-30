13 languages added

Share · View all patches · Build 11352144 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 18:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

the game now has these languages apart from English:

Japanese

Chinese (Simplified, Traditional)

Korean

Spanish

French

German

Russian

Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal)

Polish

Czech

Serbian

Croatian

We'd be happy to get your feedback on the quality of translations.

Please reply to this announcement with the name of the language and a score between 0 (very bad) and 10 (very good).

For languages with very low scores we will hire another translator.

If you noticed only a few minor errors and would like to correct them, here is the Excel file with all of the strings the game uses.

Please email the corrected file to wittyminx@protonmail.com. In your email, let us know which language you corrected. We will upload an update with your fixes.

Thank you for your help!

And thank you for playing!