NSFW Solitaire update for 30 May 2023

13 languages added

NSFW Solitaire update for 30 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

the game now has these languages apart from English:

  • Japanese
  • Chinese (Simplified, Traditional)
  • Korean
  • Spanish
  • French
  • German
  • Russian
  • Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal)
  • Polish
  • Czech
  • Serbian
  • Croatian

We'd be happy to get your feedback on the quality of translations.

Please reply to this announcement with the name of the language and a score between 0 (very bad) and 10 (very good).

For languages with very low scores we will hire another translator.

If you noticed only a few minor errors and would like to correct them, here is the Excel file with all of the strings the game uses.

Please email the corrected file to wittyminx@protonmail.com. In your email, let us know which language you corrected. We will upload an update with your fixes.

Thank you for your help!

And thank you for playing!

