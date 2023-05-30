v0.10.6 - 2023-05-30

• [new] Added voiceovers to the intro, tutorial, and gameplay.

• [tune] Tuned some dialogs and corrected a duplicate tutorial dialog.

• [tune] Improved overall handling of the shutdown sequence.

• [tune] Unified and improved dialog for "New Version available."

• [tune] "Improved server unavailable" dialog and it performs auto-reconnect.

• [tune] Purchase failure message now points out the same account must be used for downloading and purchase, @kamikase.

• [tune] Rare asteroids have been discovered with Fragments and Parts inside (+ increased daily Fragment limit).

• [fix] Uncovering all cells of Asteroid Event caused an imbalance, this is now taken into account.

• [fix] Personal storage no longer skips entries at the end, @Xarak2017.

• [fix] Hull from TASULT now shows the correct name, @Geeny.

• [dev] Added code to trace a memory leak on the server.

• [dev] Settings menu allows to check ping for persistent and non-persistent connection.

• [dev] Optimized connection flow.

• [dev] Added profiling code to determine possible server lag.