Subspace Discovery update for 30 May 2023

v0.10.6 - 2023-05-30

Build 11352114

• [new] Added voiceovers to the intro, tutorial, and gameplay.
• [tune] Tuned some dialogs and corrected a duplicate tutorial dialog.
• [tune] Improved overall handling of the shutdown sequence.
• [tune] Unified and improved dialog for "New Version available."
• [tune] "Improved server unavailable" dialog and it performs auto-reconnect.
• [tune] Purchase failure message now points out the same account must be used for downloading and purchase, @kamikase.
• [tune] Rare asteroids have been discovered with Fragments and Parts inside (+ increased daily Fragment limit).
• [fix] Uncovering all cells of Asteroid Event caused an imbalance, this is now taken into account.
• [fix] Personal storage no longer skips entries at the end, @Xarak2017.
• [fix] Hull from TASULT now shows the correct name, @Geeny.
• [dev] Added code to trace a memory leak on the server.
• [dev] Settings menu allows to check ping for persistent and non-persistent connection.
• [dev] Optimized connection flow.
• [dev] Added profiling code to determine possible server lag.

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1717291 Depot 1717291
  • Loading history…
