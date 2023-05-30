• [new] Added voiceovers to the intro, tutorial, and gameplay.
• [tune] Tuned some dialogs and corrected a duplicate tutorial dialog.
• [tune] Improved overall handling of the shutdown sequence.
• [tune] Unified and improved dialog for "New Version available."
• [tune] "Improved server unavailable" dialog and it performs auto-reconnect.
• [tune] Purchase failure message now points out the same account must be used for downloading and purchase, @kamikase.
• [tune] Rare asteroids have been discovered with Fragments and Parts inside (+ increased daily Fragment limit).
• [fix] Uncovering all cells of Asteroid Event caused an imbalance, this is now taken into account.
• [fix] Personal storage no longer skips entries at the end, @Xarak2017.
• [fix] Hull from TASULT now shows the correct name, @Geeny.
• [dev] Added code to trace a memory leak on the server.
• [dev] Settings menu allows to check ping for persistent and non-persistent connection.
• [dev] Optimized connection flow.
• [dev] Added profiling code to determine possible server lag.
Subspace Discovery update for 30 May 2023
v0.10.6 - 2023-05-30
• [new] Added voiceovers to the intro, tutorial, and gameplay.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update