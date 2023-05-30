Update 20 - Arrows above players and prioritising weapon unlocks

Hi,
Here are the improvements contained in this update:
- There are now arrows above players, using the same colors as their portraits.
- When you unlock a weapon via damage, it will now give you a level so you can claim it immediately.
- The game now tries to keep the number of enemies as close to 100 as possible, despawning the ones furthest away from their targets.
- Electrocute is now visible on enemies and does more damage than shock. It's triggered when a target has both water and lightning status effects.
Till later,
André
