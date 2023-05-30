 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 30 May 2023

Update 20 - Arrows above players and prioritising weapon unlocks

  • There are now arrows above players, using the same colors as their portraits.
  • When you unlock a weapon via damage, it will now give you a level so you can claim it immediately.
  • The game now tries to keep the number of enemies as close to 100 as possible, despawning the ones furthest away from their targets.
  • Electrocute is now visible on enemies and does more damage than shock. It's triggered when a target has both water and lightning status effects.

Till later,
André

