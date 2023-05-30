Upcoming Patch#7 and (very) possible Friend's Pass!

Hey all! Thank you very much for your patience, we know we've been a bit quiet over the last few weeks, but patch 6 was pretty huge and patch 7 is going to be even bigger! We've been working none stop the last little while to get it out to you.

So what can you expect!?

We've completely overhauled the UI in game, for combat, loading screens, menu options, the grimoire. Everything! It gives even more user feedback (like a little flag near the teleport ability so you will know at a glance if it's active or not), and makes getting information (and remembering this information exists) in the grimoire much easier. It also allowed us a better way to introduce/integrate some of the challenges into the campaign.

We're adding a new playable language: German! And we're also looking at adding more languages as time goes on.

This update will "most probably" make the Friend Pass a reality. We are still not 100% sure about this, and there are still some challenges ahead, but if we have enough time, players might soon be able to have a friend download the Friend's Pass so they can play the entire co-op campaign!

Lastly, along with general bug fixes, we have worked on an absolute crazy amount of optimizations. There should be a jump in performance on most levels for a lot of systems out there!

We're incredibly excited about this new update, and while we're still testing things out before we officially launch update #7, we're hoping to launch it before this year's Steam Summer Sale.

Thank you as always for your continued support!

The Autoexec Team