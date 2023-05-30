 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 2 update for 30 May 2023

Patch 1.63

Patch 1.63

Build 11351946

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update to fix some issues related to localization and fonts.

Changes
  • Updated with latest professional localization
  • Support for dynamic fonts
  • Fixed issue with extra quotes showing up for some strings in language packs

