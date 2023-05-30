Patch 1.63

A small update to fix some issues related to localization and fonts.
Changes
- Updated with latest professional localization
- Support for dynamic fonts
- Fixed issue with extra quotes showing up for some strings in language packs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A small update to fix some issues related to localization and fonts.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update