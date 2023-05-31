Official Launch: Decarnation Now Available!

Hello, everyone!

We are incredibly excited to announce the release of Decarnation! After five years of dedicated development, the creation of a new studio, and countless captivating human adventures, we have crossed the finish line!

DECARNATION IS OUT!

Set in Paris in 1989, Decarnation follows the story of Gloria, a struggling cabaret dancer grappling with the fraying of her relationships, career, and self-esteem. When a mysterious benefactor offers her the chance to pursue a new artistic endeavor, Gloria must decide whether to take the opportunity or risk losing everything.

With layered psychological stakes and a thrilling survival story, Decarnation explores the contrast between battling limitations in the physical realm and the subconscious landscapes one can't escape. This emotional and startling story-driven experience will keep you on your toes until the very end.

We are extremely proud of Decarnation, and we trully hope you’ll enjoy the game as much as we do.

Thank you for your continued support!