The Big Balance Update Is Live!



Thank you all for the wait, and for your assistance in the long-running beta test of Acceleration of SUGURI 2! After many changes and iterations, the balance beta test has finally run its course, and we're happy to announce the release of version 1.9!

The beta went over every character with the aim of making them all more enjoyable and more viable in competitive games, which resulted in bigger changes in certain characters than others. You can view full patch notes on the forums.

In addition, version 1.9 adds the Quarantined Rapport 4 winners to the Hall of Fame!

What's next?

We are closing down the beta branch for now. However, we plan to open it again in the near future, this time to run experiments on new gameplay features instead of balance, including new mechanics and lobby options.

Many thanks to all our long-time players... and keep on accelerating!