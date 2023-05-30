Hello everyone,

Thanks to everybody who has bought and played Dead Ink!

Over the last week or so I have been absorbing all the reviews, the feedback and chatting with people in the Discord. It's great to see the love some people have for the game, and to hear about some surprising achievements like someone who beat the game without using the shield. I think Dead Ink offers something unique, and with updates I plan to bring out its full potential for as many people as possible.

At the present time I have two big updates in mind, in order of appearance below (nothing is finalised & everything is subject to change!).

But first - I'm keen to hear your feedback, both for what you don't like (so I can fix it) and for what you do like (so I don't remove it). Please let me know here, in the Steam forums, or join the Discord. Your views at this stage are important for these next steps.

1. The combat patch

Dead Ink is a game with punishing combat, and there is no plan to deviate from that. However, there are several comments that suggest that the current system could be improved. Over the coming few months I will be looking into the possibility of a combat overhaul including: attack timings, damage output, ease of parrying, staggers + poise, roll and heal timings, enemy telegraphs, as well as some cosmetic aspects like rumble, camera impacts, splatter, and so forth. Most likely this will involve a slicker, faster starting weapon, with the option to play with the current heavier-styled sword by finding the blueprint in early game. When something is in the right shape I will be running tests in another Steam branch that everyone is welcome to join and give feedback.

2. Content: Under the Foundation

There is some space beneath the Tower's Foundation area which is currently unused. You should expect to find a small hatch on the Tower's current lowest level and be able to decend further into the depths.

Follow on Steam, or join the Discord to get updates. I'll post in both when the combat testing branch is ready.

Cheers,

Ben

1.0.3 (232ad927) Hotfixes