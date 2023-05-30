 Skip to content

STALCRAFT update for 30 May 2023

Server Maintenance [31.05.2023]

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We will be performing server maintenance in the EU, NA and SEA regions on the following schedule:

[Scheduled date and time]

May 31, 2023
10:00 ~ 14:00 (CET)
AM 4:00 ~ AM 8:00 (EST)
PM 4:00 ~ PM 8:00 (GMT+8)

Schedules may change due to unexpected problems.

STALCRAFT servers will be unavailable during maintenance.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.

If you have any questions, please visit our support website.

Regards,
EXBO team.

Changed depots in toster branch

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1818452 Depot 1818452
