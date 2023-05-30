🍄 PATCH 0.731 🍄

Here we are with another update with 2 new languages and many buffs on Relics and items.

We have some big news coming soon, currently working hard on some brand new game mechanics

We greatly appreciate all the feedback we've received from our players. Thank you to everyone who took the time to report bugs, suggest changes, or provide feedback. Your input has been invaluable in improving the game!

PATCH NOTES 0.731

[Gameplay changes]

Support for French and German languages

Steel Apple Relic: now gives +100% HP (was: +50%)

Heart of Gold Relic: now kicks in only if the player would die from an enemy hit

Purchasable Reroll limit increased to 10 (was: 3)

Giga Magnet: pick up radius increased to 80m (was 60m, +33%)

Gem Catcher: now showing item's effect in meters instead of %

Added random rotation on axes for the Circle of Pests

Replaced Barghest with Giant Rats in the Stone Age stage

Safer controller dead-zone

[QoL]