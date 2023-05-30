🍄 PATCH 0.731 🍄

Here we are with another update with 2 new languages and many buffs on Relics and items.
We have some big news coming soon, currently working hard on some brand new game mechanics
We greatly appreciate all the feedback we've received from our players. Thank you to everyone who took the time to report bugs, suggest changes, or provide feedback. Your input has been invaluable in improving the game!
PATCH NOTES 0.731
[Gameplay changes]
- Support for French and German languages
- Steel Apple Relic: now gives +100% HP (was: +50%)
- Heart of Gold Relic: now kicks in only if the player would die from an enemy hit
- Purchasable Reroll limit increased to 10 (was: 3)
- Giga Magnet: pick up radius increased to 80m (was 60m, +33%)
- Gem Catcher: now showing item's effect in meters instead of %
- Added random rotation on axes for the Circle of Pests
- Replaced Barghest with Giant Rats in the Stone Age stage
- Safer controller dead-zone
[QoL]
- New evocative stage portraits
- Improved: Anita walk animation
- Improved: many translations
- Moved the "Space" text in the upper right corner of the Relic slot
- Fixed: Guardian and Boss loot sound is way too loud
- Fixed: Player stats in Pause screen are always Claire's, and they do not show the equipped items' effects
- Fixed: Mystic urn selection card is not centered (when is the only one in the Relic selection dialog)
- Fixed: power-up time indicator not working properly with Enchanted Hourglass
- Fixed: texture filters settings
- Fixed: character healthbar dimensions
- Fixed: overflowing text for large numbers in the Unlocks page
- Moved the project to Unreal 5.2
- Misc cosmetics and bug fixes
