Sound Monster Released!

Get crazy creative!
- A universal sound search key, have 5 sounds or a 1000 it doesn't matter.
- A sound device setup wizard to play "sounds through your microphone"
- Multiple sounds on a single key (tap, double tap, holding, releasing)
- Censor bleeps sound while muting your mic
- Make a super realistic Walkie Talkie with transmission start and end sounds
- Set hotkeys without even leaving the gaming
- Included sound pack with free sounds
- Add groups of sounds to a hotkey
- Automatic Push to talk key "pressed" when a sound plays
- Loop sounds
- Fade sounds in or out
- Choose whatever folder you like for you sounds, no need to organize inside Sound Monster