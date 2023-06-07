 Skip to content

Sound Monster update for 7 June 2023

Sound Monster Released!

Sound Monster Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get crazy creative!

  • A universal sound search key, have 5 sounds or a 1000 it doesn't matter.
  • A sound device setup wizard to play "sounds through your microphone"
  • Multiple sounds on a single key (tap, double tap, holding, releasing)
  • Censor bleeps sound while muting your mic
  • Make a super realistic Walkie Talkie with transmission start and end sounds
  • Set hotkeys without even leaving the gaming
  • Included sound pack with free sounds
  • Add groups of sounds to a hotkey
  • Automatic Push to talk key "pressed" when a sound plays
  • Loop sounds
  • Fade sounds in or out
  • Choose whatever folder you like for you sounds, no need to organize inside Sound Monster

