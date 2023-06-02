v1.36.0.0 - Mission+ Mode Released!

A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.36.0.0) This update adds another new game mode, Mission+ Mode! This works similar to “New Game+” in other games, as it starts Mission Mode from the beginning, but with all weapons and abilities unlocked, and all stat upgrades at level 3. To keep the difficulty balanced, this mode is always played at Veteran difficulty, and with fewer lives to start. This mode can only be unlocked once Pilot Mission Mode is completed.

Here are the full release notes for v1.36.0.0:

-Starts the Mission campaign with all weapons and abilities unlocked, and level 3 stat upgrades -Always uses "Veteran" difficulty and fewer starting lives, to offset the more powerful starting loadout -This serves as a new way for advanced players to play the game -Requires completion of Pilot Mission mode to unlock this mode Added new local highscore categories for the singleplayer and multiplayer variations of Mission+ Mode

-Automatically migrates local highscore data from previous versions on startup Added world leaderboard support for Mission+ Mode

Slight optimization for preparing draw calls

Particle system optimizations when spawning new effects

Fixed mismatched drawing parameter count for some objects

-Fixes potential visual inconsistencies for some objects Upgraded a few 3rd party libraries:

-Curl v8.0.1 -FreeType v2.13.0 -libPNG v1.6.39 -libVorbis v1.3.7 -SteamAPI v1.56 Updated vertex shaders for the GL 4.X renderer to prevent potential rendering issues

Fixed debug frame data briefly showing zeros for most stats when first opening it

Fixed some Mission Mode script playback not being stopped when entering the gameover screen

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.36.0.0” or higher. Enjoy!