Root Patch 1.30.5—Clearing the Forest

Critters, gather 'round—

Today's patch, 1.30.5, contains a variety of bug fixes with a focus on removing exploits caused by the Undo Ability.

Undo Ability Bug Fixes



Fixed an issue where undoing Vagabond strike wouldn’t return the warrior it had removed to play

Undoing the crafting action as Riverfolk will now return the correct warriors

Fixed an issue where players would still have access to the abilities of Eyrie Emigre after undoing crafting it

Undoing placement of Roost at start of turn will no longer allow extra cards to be played to the Eyrie decree

Other Bug Fixes



Vagrant Vagabond can no longer choose casualties for opponents in battles it didn’t instigate

Fixed a softlock that could occur when using Advanced Setup if AI selected Marquise as their faction

The number of items in a Ruin displays correctly in games with two Vagabond characters

Fixed an issue where factions could choose illegal clearings for their starting pieces on the Mountain and Lake maps

The wrong faction's warriors will no longer be highlighted when using False Orders

Improved building highlights when playing in strategic view

Fixed an issue where Marquise could softlock while placing homeland clearings with Advanced Setup

Players can now view sway rules reminder tooltip on Switch

