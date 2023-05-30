 Skip to content

Territory update for 30 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.111 – Fix and Improve

Build 11351569

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Build parts will now spawn a random amount of return resources when destroyed. These resources will despawn after 20 minutes
  • Added Current Date display to HUD
  • Added Projectile impact effects to water
  • New key input “Holster” to unhold your currently held tool or weapon. Default keybind is H.

Fixed

  • Spear collision
  • Rain particles going through water
  • Arrows not shooting through water surface and not spawning at the hit point underwater. (Bowfishing anyone?)
  • Bow impact hit effects spawning in the wrong place
  • Issues with bullet impact effects
  • Hunter doors could be destroyed

Changed

  • Slowed character movement acceleration to smooth movement from idle to walk/run
  • Sped up the bow draw post process and camera zoom effects so it’s more responsive
  • Zombie speed and damage increased a little
  • Bear Trap damage is now random between 50 and 200.
  • AI now has only a 50% chance of getting trapped in a bear trap and being unable to move.
  • Trap XP is now random trap damage instead of a full trap kill XP amount.

Changed files in this update

