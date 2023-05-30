Territory – Alpha 5.111 – Fix and Improve

Added
- Build parts will now spawn a random amount of return resources when destroyed. These resources will despawn after 20 minutes
- Added Current Date display to HUD
- Added Projectile impact effects to water
- New key input “Holster” to unhold your currently held tool or weapon. Default keybind is H.
Fixed
- Spear collision
- Rain particles going through water
- Arrows not shooting through water surface and not spawning at the hit point underwater. (Bowfishing anyone?)
- Bow impact hit effects spawning in the wrong place
- Issues with bullet impact effects
- Hunter doors could be destroyed
Changed
- Slowed character movement acceleration to smooth movement from idle to walk/run
- Sped up the bow draw post process and camera zoom effects so it’s more responsive
- Zombie speed and damage increased a little
- Bear Trap damage is now random between 50 and 200.
- AI now has only a 50% chance of getting trapped in a bear trap and being unable to move.
- Trap XP is now random trap damage instead of a full trap kill XP amount.
Changed files in this update