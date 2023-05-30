 Skip to content

Blinded by Fear update for 30 May 2023

Added Editor and Steam Workshop Support for custom levels

  • Added Editor which can be found in the Settings Menu -> Community -> Start Editor
  • Levels can be published to the Steam workshop. After subscribing to a Steam Workshop Item you can
    browse subscribed levels and play them in the the Settings -> Community Menu.
  • Fixed possible SteamDeck issue.

