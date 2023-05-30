Blue Epic Released

Share · View all patches · Build 11351468 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 15:59:24 UTC by Wendy

As the early access been launched, the game still have a very long way to go to achieve its complete version. We would hope to develop and add elements to the game while players giving us feedback and advice. And would update the game constantly to meet player's feedback.

Our first update after the launch of EA version would be in 2 weeks, the function of opening personal servers and creating teams in game will be added to Blue Epic.

The player guidance have not been added into the game due to the reason of time, so for now we would provide following tips for control:

In Blue Epic, press 'W' to move forward and 'L Shift' to sprint. Press 'A' and 'D' to turn or adjust direction by moving Mouse.

Click left or right Mouse for attacks.

When the growth rate is over 50%, press 'T' to enable abilities (veried for different creatures, including features like sonar and ink).

Hold 'E' to eat when near food source(filter feeding species may hold 'E' while roaming).

Part of the creatures have to change breath from time to time (e.g. whales). Others may have to keep moving to avoid suffocate (e.g. great white sharks).

When on the surface of water, move the view underwater via Mouse and move to dive back into the water instead of floating. 'Tab' to Evolution; Hold 'Q' to find food

Beware and seek food & sanctuary while avoiding suffocate.