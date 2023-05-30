Update v0.4.2 Patch Changelog: New Area, New Music, Improved Enemy AI and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 11351395 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! aGlitch here with a list of fixes / changes we've done to the game after we recently released update v0.4.2. Let's get started.

Patch 1

This mostly fixed critical issues that prevented players from completing parts of the new levels.

UI

All new styled menus have a shadow backdrop now

Platformer General

Cave shadows fix

Keyblocks have a new effect when you use a key on them

Big rocks destroy animation fix

Issue with warps that went back (ie Hero Village to Perfect Practice)

Convenience Store

CS had an issue when starting the level again after getting inside the store for the first time, as there was a cave to return to the starting area, but it wasn't accessible from the start. You can now access this cave (which we call the Return Cave) to access the store exterior area

Kill Cotton with Water Gun Health UI Update fix

Return cave gem is now a timed gem

Return cave fog fix

Store camera problem fix

End cave tokens

End cave tiles ultrawide

Puzzle pieces room in the air duct fix

CS while going back to the air ducts

Bomwat movement controls not working on gamepad

Bomwat button not working

Scan boxes while facing the other direction

Exit door immediately fix

Plant gum break had an rock destroy effect when it hit acid blocks

Burger Boulevard

Spikes animation time

Spikes on ice cave borders fix

Death blocks fix

BB spike respawns fix

Condiment cave tiles fix

Condiment cave camera problem with rightmost spikes

Condiment cave left tiles black

Condiment right respawn wrong id

Condiment pre bacon temple tiles missing

Condiment pre bacon spikes not working

Condiment cave end death block

Condiment cave end door camera problem

Checkpoint travel from condiment cave to outside has no environment effect

Enemy positions

Condiment cave level end camera fix

Level end (condiment cave) shady dev box fix

Level end (condiment cave) camera gems 12 -> 14

Tiles optimization -> 2000 less tiles per layer

Leaves inside bacon temple recipe room

SFL end of content dialog fix

Getting crushed by a Crusher block while running on a platform above it (happened in Meat Temple)

Hero Village

Signs on top of Alt fix

Shrinked Hero Shop collision

Sellout Bridge

Bridge not unlocking

Ultrawide fix

Out of bounds respawn point fix

Bridge restore camera fix

Save data wipe after going to Convenience Store

Patch 2

New Features

Added a new track for all caves in Premium Plains! (Happy Caves)

New UI icon for Energy tokens



Plant Gum enemies can now shoot / attack in any direction!



You can now hit color switches with the sword

Plaformer General

Bombs overlap bomb bases

Shoot a non-solid platform fix

Crouch below destructable block bug (alt collision height -> 9px)

Plat alt cutscene frames align

Bullet destroy vs enemy wrong side not mirroring

Plat timer switch unpressable retry fix

Rock vs spikes has no effect

Sword don’t show amount

Convenience Store

End room storage Ultrawide fix

End room storage air current fixes + spikes

Falling box problem

Trees bg bottom of store

Air collision made it impossible to get the fuse in the Cleaning section bottom left room

Polished most Acid tiles (fixes weird purple lines that poped out of the tileset sometimes)

Plant floor shoot more angle / speed

Plant gum projectiles recolor

Plant gum projectiles interactions

Blocks cleaning path get up

Cleaning Path on level start destroy already usted fuses + set socket fuse to on

Cleaning path respawn points

Screw Wasp attack wait fix

Screw Wasp Attack angle fix

Storage path switch right switch

Storage path camera focus switch system

Robots what walk on Acid fix

Timed switch end of cleaning path

Cleaning exit restart disable door + led lights

Middle cloud layer had a weird line

Switch room before Scanner gun spike fix

Switch room before Scanner gun tiles fix

Switch room before Scanner air currents fix

Sign at rooftops BB was a plat door

Burger Boulevard

Mantis AI -> less time after attack

Mantis AI -> destroy enemy weapon when dead

Bullet vs Balloon collision

Cheese temple crouch under blocks fix

Overworld SFL

UI scale

Level Scale

Start resolution fix

Water tiles fix

General UI

Inventory bottom line stretch issue

Hero Gym

Can't retry the Crouch Tournament

Ship

Ship top floor UW FIX

AdBlue RPG

Fixed the stuck Stlylin' Goblin

Sellout Bridge

Flower quest start broken cutscene

Store mountains background

Cafe Bombino

Door SFX on the warp back to Hero Gym

Overworld Intro

Black borders fix

Scaling issue

Garbage Bin interior ultrawide issue

Bullet Hell General

Missing MP sometimes

Inventory <A - D> item switch out of box

Item inventory fix

Level 1 tutorial text missing ultrawide + remove unique function

Unpause Level 1 music

Intro Room

Intro repeat cutscene bug

That's it for now! I originally wanted to release another patch before the new update (v0.4.3) but that one's kinda close to being done, so we might just release those features with that update.

Thanks again for playing and sending your feedback! ːsteamhappyː