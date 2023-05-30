Update v0.4.2 Patch Changelog: New Area, New Music, Improved Enemy AI and more!

Hey everyone! aGlitch here with a list of fixes / changes we've done to the game after we recently released update v0.4.2. Let's get started.
Patch 1
This mostly fixed critical issues that prevented players from completing parts of the new levels.
UI
- All new styled menus have a shadow backdrop now
Platformer General
- Cave shadows fix
- Keyblocks have a new effect when you use a key on them
- Big rocks destroy animation fix
- Issue with warps that went back (ie Hero Village to Perfect Practice)
Convenience Store
- CS had an issue when starting the level again after getting inside the store for the first time, as there was a cave to return to the starting area, but it wasn't accessible from the start. You can now access this cave (which we call the Return Cave) to access the store exterior area
- Kill Cotton with Water Gun Health UI Update fix
- Return cave gem is now a timed gem
- Return cave fog fix
- Store camera problem fix
- End cave tokens
- End cave tiles ultrawide
- Puzzle pieces room in the air duct fix
- CS while going back to the air ducts
- Bomwat movement controls not working on gamepad
- Bomwat button not working
- Scan boxes while facing the other direction
- Exit door immediately fix
- Plant gum break had an rock destroy effect when it hit acid blocks
Burger Boulevard
- Spikes animation time
- Spikes on ice cave borders fix
- Death blocks fix
- BB spike respawns fix
- Condiment cave tiles fix
- Condiment cave camera problem with rightmost spikes
- Condiment cave left tiles black
- Condiment right respawn wrong id
- Condiment pre bacon temple tiles missing
- Condiment pre bacon spikes not working
- Condiment cave end death block
- Condiment cave end door camera problem
- Checkpoint travel from condiment cave to outside has no environment effect
- Enemy positions
- Condiment cave level end camera fix
- Level end (condiment cave) shady dev box fix
- Level end (condiment cave) camera gems 12 -> 14
- Tiles optimization -> 2000 less tiles per layer
- Leaves inside bacon temple recipe room
- SFL end of content dialog fix
- Getting crushed by a Crusher block while running on a platform above it (happened in Meat Temple)
Hero Village
- Signs on top of Alt fix
- Shrinked Hero Shop collision
Sellout Bridge
- Bridge not unlocking
- Ultrawide fix
- Out of bounds respawn point fix
- Bridge restore camera fix
- Save data wipe after going to Convenience Store
Patch 2
New Features
- Added a new track for all caves in Premium Plains! (Happy Caves)
- New UI icon for Energy tokens
- Plant Gum enemies can now shoot / attack in any direction!
- You can now hit color switches with the sword
Plaformer General
- Bombs overlap bomb bases
- Shoot a non-solid platform fix
- Crouch below destructable block bug (alt collision height -> 9px)
- Plat alt cutscene frames align
- Bullet destroy vs enemy wrong side not mirroring
- Plat timer switch unpressable retry fix
- Rock vs spikes has no effect
- Sword don’t show amount
Convenience Store
- End room storage Ultrawide fix
- End room storage air current fixes + spikes
- Falling box problem
- Trees bg bottom of store
- Air collision made it impossible to get the fuse in the Cleaning section bottom left room
- Polished most Acid tiles (fixes weird purple lines that poped out of the tileset sometimes)
- Plant floor shoot more angle / speed
- Plant gum projectiles recolor
- Plant gum projectiles interactions
- Blocks cleaning path get up
- Cleaning Path on level start destroy already usted fuses + set socket fuse to on
- Cleaning path respawn points
- Screw Wasp attack wait fix
- Screw Wasp Attack angle fix
- Storage path switch right switch
- Storage path camera focus switch system
- Robots what walk on Acid fix
- Timed switch end of cleaning path
- Cleaning exit restart disable door + led lights
- Middle cloud layer had a weird line
- Switch room before Scanner gun spike fix
- Switch room before Scanner gun tiles fix
- Switch room before Scanner air currents fix
- Sign at rooftops BB was a plat door
Burger Boulevard
- Mantis AI -> less time after attack
- Mantis AI -> destroy enemy weapon when dead
- Bullet vs Balloon collision
- Cheese temple crouch under blocks fix
Overworld SFL
- UI scale
- Level Scale
- Start resolution fix
- Water tiles fix
General UI
- Inventory bottom line stretch issue
Hero Gym
- Can't retry the Crouch Tournament
Ship
- Ship top floor UW FIX
AdBlue RPG
- Fixed the stuck Stlylin' Goblin
Sellout Bridge
- Flower quest start broken cutscene
- Store mountains background
Cafe Bombino
- Door SFX on the warp back to Hero Gym
Overworld Intro
- Black borders fix
- Scaling issue
- Garbage Bin interior ultrawide issue
Bullet Hell General
- Missing MP sometimes
- Inventory <A - D> item switch out of box
- Item inventory fix
- Level 1 tutorial text missing ultrawide + remove unique function
- Unpause Level 1 music
Intro Room
- Intro repeat cutscene bug
That's it for now! I originally wanted to release another patch before the new update (v0.4.3) but that one's kinda close to being done, so we might just release those features with that update.
Thanks again for playing and sending your feedback! ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update