 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 30 May 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11351248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed a bug where zombies would ignore some furniture and generators when chasing the player.
  • Fixed an issue where the option to drink alcohol wasn't displayed in the search results popup.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when emptying the alcohol bottle from the search results popup.
  • Made it possible to search corpses without contracting diseases by wearing gloves.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11351248
Terminus Content Depot 1534981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link