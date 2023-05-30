Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug where zombies would ignore some furniture and generators when chasing the player.

Fixed an issue where the option to drink alcohol wasn't displayed in the search results popup.

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when emptying the alcohol bottle from the search results popup.

Made it possible to search corpses without contracting diseases by wearing gloves.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon