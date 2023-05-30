Victory Point changes, Madness Victory Art and drag-drop UI for item trading

A variety of small but very necessary changes made here. Firstly, madness has a new victory art screen for people to enjoy. Nice and purple. To allow this to actually be reachable without extremely fiddly and tedious messing around, the way victory points for the madness ending are computed has been updated. Shadow should no longer be as much of an issue for achievement seekers.

UI also gets a bit of polish, with drag-and-dropping being added to item trading. Hopefully can make it to minion rearrangement pre-combat in the next patch.

Changes in detail:

Gameplay:

-Victory for insanity buffed: The SUM of both insanity victory point gain forms (enshadowed and not) now must be your highest contribution (so they don't work against each other). Buffed to 3 per ruler/hero and 5 per ruler/hero

-Lay low buffed, now gives a full 1 point of menace reduction in cities (going up to 3 if enshadowed+infiltrated) and 2 in non-human settlements (going up to 4 if infiltrated). Profile reduction now always equal to menace reduction

-Dissident's "A Better Choice" now works on Elves, and in fact instantly sets the sovereign. Requires no sovereign to exist (presumably due to assassination or death in battle)

-Elven Arrogance's gain from menace and world panic is reduced based on ruler shadow (to zero at 100% shadow)

-Heroes will spend longer before disrupting again

-Heroes will now disrupt one another exploring high allure ruins (especially if they have personal grudges)

-Rebalance Enshadowment Victory Points to allow specilist victory types (for achievements and cool end game art). VP from Enshadowed % changed to "Enshadowed % outside of Dark Empire". Dark Empire VP gained buffed (3 -> 5.5) to maintain the same point total. Should allow (hopefully) people to reduce the 'Enshadowed population %' VP contribution, by putting some population into a Dark Empire, and so allow a different source to be the top scoring one at the end.

-Elves will now call themselves "Dark Elves" if they form the Dark Empire (new saves only)

-Elven preference for humans (both positive and negative) majorily reduced in frequency

-Holy Order prophecy item "from a village" will no longer appear, as heroes don't spawn in villages

Other:

-Implemented drag-and-drop for item trading

-Victory screen for madness added

Bugfixes:

-Fixed graphical bug where selected unit wasn't displaying in masked view

-Orcish armies should no longer join humans in battle when fighting their orcish kin, nor should humans join forces with orcs (unless they are dark empire or ophanim theocracies).

-Fixed bug in lay low, where it would occasionally apply on the first turn

-Fixed UI issues with lay low challenge

-Fixed unexpected behaviour with regards to dissident's "A better choice" (as described above)

-Mammon's smuggling power now works properly when at max range

-Fixed bug in which heroes would get stuck waiting to explore high-allure ruins

-Fixed bug where clicking "re-enable all suppressed messages" without a game started would throw an exception

-Elves can now employ their national action "Join Dark Empire" again, following a bug disabling it

-Elves no longer incorrectly believe themselves to be human when they are born, so won't all have a major obsession with elves as they will no longer briefly believe they are elves born into human society

-Shadows created by the snake god can no longer have children

-Witches "Arbormancy" motivation fixed to prevent them entering an obsessive cycle

-Fixed rarity of item dropped in ruins exploration event

-Orcs should no longer auto-expand into wonders they can't hold due to 0% habitability

-Mammon's "Gift from the mountain" now only works on agents

-Dissident now correctly uses both command and intrigue in the seperatism power

-Rulers bringing a new faith to a location remove temples of oppositing faiths

-The Entrance's random teleportation can't teleport you to your own location any more