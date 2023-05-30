Update 35: V 1.029.0 - QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATE

Added new features to Domination Game Mode

Recommend all users to reset Audio settings to default and adjust to personal preference from there.

Remixed volume levels of all sounds to be in line with new defaults.

Updated defaults for volume faders in options/audio menu

Fixed F5 Attack order for infantry when prone, to remain prone and advance/attack as they encounter enemies

Updated Conquest Difficulty selection to use the same modifiers that were previously only present in Campaign and Skirmish missions.

Updated Conquest creation screen to offer Difficulty and Economy options

Moved the abandon vehicle (self-destruct) button to new position the right control panel so that it is less likely to accidently click

Added More Support Call Ins to all Nations in Conquest (More air and off map artillery assets)

Added control panel button to change the speed of your infantry (walking/running) for slow patrols etc. Found in the Special Options of control panel.

Added a new control panel button and hotkey to options, to Lock/Unlock a vehicle's ability to automatically switch shell types. Found in the Attack Options of control panel.

Removed temporarily pre-placed mines on map when player is defender and has researched defense level 2 (they could kill player/friendly units)

Removed Budget values from Support Call ins on in-game icons and tool tip

Reduced mine fields chances to ~<40% to occur against players

Reduced resources for enemy AI in conquest on Easy, Normal and Hard difficulties. Heroic remains the same

Fixed airstrikes & emplacements showing up in-game when they are not staged

Fixed Resupply cost of airstrikes to match their original Special Points cost

Bump save version to apply the appropriate setting for existing campaigns

Split difficulty and Economy options in creation screen with new descriptions

Fixed bridge rails being destructible on map DCG Runway

Fixed in Conquest creation screen misalignment of the Fog of War option

Fixed spawn locations on several conquest maps so that enemy cannot shoot units in spawn

Fixed "traitors" on allied defenders. This was tied to the friendly bot defenders who man the mg's as they were cloned by engine and thus script would miss and consider them as enemy bots.

Fixed hole in cliff for maps Natramal and Natramal winter

Fixed spawns being too close to a flag on dcg_stalingrad_outskirts

Fixed Finland AI so it cannot buy Heavy Artillery from in Tier 1

Fixed crash with missing color map for DCG balaton map

Fixed tankman parka when changing from winter skin back to summer

Increased cap zones size on DCG Puhoksen and Puhosken winter

Increased rate of earning Special Points for Support callins in Conquest

Added tags so that bots do not recrew ammo boxes

Added no_scavenge tag to defenders heavy MG's in conquest so they cannot be captured for the next battle. They can be crewed in the current battle.

Added Bot AI mission scripts so that bots will tend to stick around flags more once they reach them

Added many general improvements and optimization to Bot AI mission scripts

Added scripts for Bot Cannon crews to emit from cannons if enemy infantry get too close, to defend themselves

Generally adjusted costs and cooldown timers of many units

Reduced CP for Standard buy menu 105-122mm Artillery by 5cp

Reduced cost of Finnish bolt riflemen to be the same as German and Soviet bolt riflemen (-1 MP per man)

Replaced Soviet 76mm M1927 cannon with "late" variant with HEAT shells instead of APHEBC shells

Fixed issue in bot roster for Finland in conquest - squad_at_late(fin)

Fixed German Engineer 1 from spawning without helmet sometimes

Fixed crew of M41 Ampulomet to be artillery crew instead of rifleman

Fixed CP of Finnish Tank Crew in Early War multiplayer. Was 1 instead of 2.

Fixed crash with T37A when turret is torn off and player attempts to pick up "linked" MG

Fixed bridges to be larger for vehicles to go on them on maps MP blizzard & DCG narofominsk

Fixed spawn points and battle zones flags for balance on 1v1_forssa_dam, 2v2_blizzard, and 2v2_tikhvin

Fixed some railway heights on 3v3_barrikady

Fixed several holes in the trenches on MP King of the hill

Fixed 3v3_hungary by turning some cliffs which would cause physics bugs

Fixed 3v3_hungary ocean mask so water doesn't fill trenches, shell holes, etc away from water/mud areas

Fixed 2v2_courtyard floating house that was unenterable

Fixed missing infantry defines for conquest Germans: nco_asst_sa, and antitank_4

Fixed misspelling of doctrine in bot unit roster's type

Fixed AI bots prioritize to capturing the D flag on 2v2 Suburbs like they should

Fixed zone view & capture weight in domination mode if point is captured to be removed

Changed Soviet Mid and Late War AT rifle Squad to have 2 PTRS and 1 PTRD, instead of 1 PTRS and 2 PTRD

Changed Soviet Late War AT detachment to have the PTRD instead of the PTRS

Updated recon squads to be on their own group/timer so they do not reset other tier 2 squads when they are purchased

Updated spawn zones, base locations and capture points on most Domination maps for better balance/gameplay

Updated crew of ampulomet in all periods from riflemen to artillerymen

Updated the MP buy menus for vehicles so it displays the most expensive unit affordable as opposed to a standard menu

Updated 2v2_shaforovo tractors to be driveable

Updated bots to prioritize maintaining a certain amount of infantry

Updated bots to drive truck away after un-towing a cannon and driver leave vehicle instead of driving on

Updated bots to be able to buy towable units

Updated Battlezones 1v1 Farmland flag positions for better balance

Increased price of German infantry MG34/MG42 Belt (250 Rounds) by 5 MP

Increased timer for transport trucks to 5 min after each purchase. No initial timer at the start of the match.

Increased CP for most doctrine Indirect Rocket and Standard Artillery. Previous maximum was 40CP, now 60CP. Mortars not affected.

Increased cannon weapon skill for Finnish Late War Jaeger Cannon crew and reduced their soldier cost

Increased run speed (1.15) and health regeneration (51 hpm) to Finnish Tier 3 and 4 breeds

Added starting timer for Tier 3 Infantry squads for all nations and time periods

Added Fallschirmjäger crew with cannon skill to LG40 in Early war and conquest

Added stielgranate 42 to 15cm sIG33 in Mid War

Added transport trucks to be included in most Doctrine Artillery purchases

Added that the score of unit that dies to a world kill will be awarded to the last attacker. If no last attacker, then opposing team gets the score.

Updated german singleplayer breeds to not have any SS camo helmets

Fixed newly user purchased units from sometimes going back to spawn in skirmish missions

Fixed flag texmods resetting to soviet flags in several single player missions

Fixed broken texture transitions on "Trial By Fire"

Fixed water in a foxhole on "Unbroken"

Fixed ocean mask on "Back to Square One"

Added a button to change the speed of your infantry (walking/running) for slow patrols etc. This button is in the special submenu.

Added APHEBC shells to both Finnish and Soviet 76mm M1927 Cannons

Added human skins for Panzer recon troops

Added blau div assistant squad leader

Added tags to MP and Conquest Breeds for AI scripts

Added ranks to pz troops

Added new shapes of selection sprites for different geometries of vehicles

Added dx11 shader cache files

Added new mouse cursors

Added new cursor for some weapons with APCNR and SAPHE ammunition

Added performance indicator to lighting direction in editor environment settings

Added new penetration decals including glow effect (Turn Glow On in Video Settings)

Added new decals for non-penetration shots if shot is within 20% of penetrating

Added unique recoil sounds for StG 44

Added missing sounds FG 42 far layer

Added explosion fx to cannons when they are destroyed except for when they are run over

Added penetration decals to steel wheels of tracked vehicles

Added bump and spec to water ditch stamp

Added new model for RS82 rocket

Added ssh40 and ssh39 retextures

Added Ssh 40 helmets

Added Finnish pilot breed

Added AP MG belts to several german vehicles

Added regular PzGr. early flak ammo (apcbche2) for flak18 so the penetration follows the shell type rather than the gun

Added B-30 AP and B-32 API belts to soviet belt fed MGs

Added new metal hit FX for small caliber API bullets

Added loudness group for crush_small

Added 2nd HE ammo type to soviet 122mm A19 so that it will not switch to AP shells when spotting tanks

Added new sounds for hitting humans while in direct control or 1st/3rd Person view

Increased delay between firing bursts for MG42 slightly

Increased the penetration power of the Soviet RPG40 AT grenade and the German M24 AT grenade from 31mm to 41mm so they can pierce side armor of medium tanks

Increased the penetration power of Finnish M32 Satchel Grenade from 31mm to 76mm as hit had more explosives than the RPG40 and M24 AT grenades

Increased shadow rendering and performance by 5 fps

Increased grass rendering and performance by 6fps

Increased LOD (level of detail) distances

Increased accuracy of Mounted MG's when MG weapon skill is 3 or more, by 10%

Increased health of enemy infantry on Heroic difficulty from 0.55 to 0.7

Increased time to revive humans for all difficulty levels (except for MP) to 350s ±50s

Increased durability of Hetzer components from light tank to lowest tier medium tank

Increased durability of StuG 3 F and later versions from lowest tier medium tank to middle tier medium tank (same as T34 76)

Increased hull durability of lowest tier medium tank class by 25 (affects Panzer 3 Series)

Increased pathing cost for Tanks to drive over trees

Increased resupply cost of Soviet 180mm HE shell from 50 to 60

Increased resupply cost of German rocket artillery per barrage to be more inline with Soviets

Updated game and editor splash screens. Game splash screen contains a warning about potential shutdown if cheat engines are used

Updated pathing algorithm to wheeled vehicles to help fix issues that they would not always complete a long distance move order

Updated player controlled tanks and cannons to use HE shells when they see infantry by default

Updated AI logics to not recrew motorcycles

Updated condition for weapon/hit/human to play anytime in DC and not just in multiplayer

Updated accuracy for autocannons AP and HE shells to be the same

Updated weapons and ammo categories in library

Updated textures for optimization

Updated multiplayer and conquest weathers to not exceed performance-heavy light direction and improve performance

Updated blood hit FX

Updated tank explosion FX

Updated bullet ground hit FX on grass while raining to be mud FX

Updated some maps to not use deprecated stamps

Updated breeds to have ssh39/40 helmets

Updated some smaller light tanks to avoid crossing/getting stuck in trenches (T20, T27, T37a, T40, T60, FT-17)

Updated the sound mix for all small arms

Updated icons for vehicle types on selection

Updated armor track shields to a lesser strength cast armor type (reduces the effective strength)

Updated several german vehicle loadouts to be more realistic, HEAT shells more common in general, APCR less common for later vehicles, more common for early vehicles, HE/AP ratio 50% for most vehicles

Fixed various details on humanskins, textures and some optimizations

Fixed humans not dying when health reaches zero and attached to motorcycle

Fixed collar on late uniforms to be the generic one

Fixed some early collars with missing waffenfarbe

Fixed pionier skin backpack disappears at lod2

Fixed localization for ssh-36 and ssh-39 helmets

Fixed issue with bullets hitting humans while prone sometimes not registering damage

Fixed ukr_hut4 obstacles to work better on uneven land

Fixed Finnish cottage AO on textures

Fixed group mesh for buildings

Fixed missing netting_sp texture

Fixed issue with vehicles getting damaged when driving into wrecked planes on maps

Fixed t3476_42 missing barrel recoil with playing "fire" animation

Fixed missing satchel charges in IS2 series inventory

Fixed 3rd/1st person view for 20cm le LdgW

Fixed Grille Ausf. M wheel and track "skin" animation on ground

Fixed 152mm BR2 from not being able to move after building sandbags

Fixed T37a armor and passenger seats for all nations

Fixed 20mm Flak 30 sometimes not being able to shoot

Fixed zeroing time and spreading for autocannon trucks to be consistent

Fixed muzzle fx on Soviet vehicles with DShK gun

Fixed Sound filter for Soviet TD's while in 1st person

Fixed several vehicles with 0 thickness volumes

Fixed mantlet logic on several vehicles so its less likely to absorb shells when it shouldn't (should also show penetration mark)

Fixed nose armor on T-34 and SU tanks so it doesn't have a spot with +160mm effective thickness

Fixed Missing hatch sounds for Tiger 2, Vet Tiger I, and Ferdinand

Fixed crew position when 105mm LeFH18 is being towed

Fixed missing engine fire fx for SdKfz 6 and 7 Series

Fixed valentine mkIX missing engine break animation

Fixed wrong Can texture on x model of Panzer 3 E

Fixed end of battle summary icon for Yak 1

Fixed 152mm Br2, 203mm B4 and 280mm Br5 from playing break animations when the seat shields are broken

Fixed SdKfz 234/ 2, 3, 4 from missing satchel charges in inventory|

Fixed aiming/zeroing for BM-31-12 Andryusha

Fixed several MP breeds who's weapon skill was 1 level too low because of incorrect AT weapon skill