Update 35: V 1.029.0
QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATE
Change Log
Highlights
Updated defaults for volume faders in options/audio menu
Remixed volume levels of all sounds to be in line with new defaults.
Recommend all users to reset Audio settings to default and adjust to personal preference from there.
Added UA and PL localizations
Added new features to Domination Game Mode
- Added countdown Time Limit to Victory condition that host can adjust (50min default)
- Added capturing map points will give Victory points (team score) to the capturing team. 5% of score to win
- Updated spawns, bases, and capture points to be more balanced
- Removed "expanding" map over time feature. Maps start full size now.
Added a new control panel button and hotkey to options, to Lock/Unlock a vehicle's ability to automatically switch shell types. Found in the Attack Options of control panel.
Added control panel button to change the speed of your infantry (walking/running) for slow patrols etc. Found in the Special Options of control panel.
Added More Support Call Ins to all Nations in Conquest (More air and off map artillery assets)
Moved the abandon vehicle (self-destruct) button to new position the right control panel so that it is less likely to accidently click
Updated Conquest creation screen to offer Difficulty and Economy options
Updated Conquest Difficulty selection to use the same modifiers that were previously only present in Campaign and Skirmish missions.
Fixed Difficulty levels to work correctly when playing for Campaign and Skirmish missions in COOP. COOP and Solo were not an equal experience before.
Fixed F5 Attack order for infantry when prone, to remain prone and advance/attack as they encounter enemies
Conquest
- Added More Support Call Ins to all Nations
- Recon Plane
- Light Airstrike (50kg bomb)
- Medium Mortar Barrage
- Heavy Mortar Barrage
- Medium Smoke Barrage
- Medium Artillery Barrage
- Heavy Artillery Barrage
Added scripts for Bot Cannon crews to emit from cannons if enemy infantry get too close, to defend themselves
Added many general improvements and optimization to Bot AI mission scripts
Added Bot AI mission scripts so that bots will tend to stick around flags more once they reach them
Added no_scavenge tag to defenders heavy MG's in conquest so they cannot be captured for the next battle. They can be crewed in the current battle.
Added tags so that bots do not recrew ammo boxes
Increased rate of earning Special Points for Support callins in Conquest
Increased cap zones size on DCG Puhoksen and Puhosken winter
Fixed tankman parka when changing from winter skin back to summer
Fixed crash with missing color map for DCG balaton map
Fixed Finland AI so it cannot buy Heavy Artillery from in Tier 1
Fixed flying crates for map dcg_bykovo
Fixed missing trench for map dcg_puhoksen winter
Fixed spawns being too close to a flag on dcg_stalingrad_outskirts
Fixed hole in cliff for maps Natramal and Natramal winter
Fixed "traitors" on allied defenders. This was tied to the friendly bot defenders who man the mg's as they were cloned by engine and thus script would miss and consider them as enemy bots.
Fixed missing FIN airplane/airstrike.
Fixed spawn locations on several conquest maps so that enemy cannot shoot units in spawn
Fixed in Conquest creation screen misalignment of the Fog of War option
Fixed bridge rails being destructible on map DCG Runway
Split difficulty and Economy options in creation screen with new descriptions
Split values, resources, duration, difficulty values into separate files
Bump save version to apply the appropriate setting for existing campaigns
Fixed Resupply cost of airstrikes to match their original Special Points cost
Fixed airstrikes & emplacements showing up in-game when they are not staged
Reduced resources for enemy AI in conquest on Easy, Normal and Hard difficulties. Heroic remains the same
Reduced mine fields chances to ~<40% to occur against players
Removed Budget values from Support Call ins on in-game icons and tool tip
Removed temporarily pre-placed mines on map when player is defender and has researched defense level 2 (they could kill player/friendly units)
Multiplayer
- Changes to Domination Game Mode
- Added countdown Time Limit to Victory condition that host can adjust (50min default)
- Added capturing map points to add victory points. Amount of victory points earned = %5 of total Game Score. If Game Score = 1000 then Map point = 50.
- Increased time between new capture points appearing from 4min to 5min
- Increased the time to capture for map points from 90s to 150s
- Updated spawns, bases, and capture points to be more balanced
- Removed "expanding" map over time feature. Maps start full size now
Added many general improvements and optimization to Bot AI mission scripts
Added that the score of unit that dies to a world kill will be awarded to the last attacker. If no last attacker, then opposing team gets the score.
Added spectator slots to steam lobby member limit
Added transport trucks to be included in most Doctrine Artillery purchases
Added Level 8 Veteran Crew to IS2 M1945 Doctrine Unit
Added stielgranate 42 to 15cm sIG33 in Mid War
Added Fallschirmjäger crew with cannon skill to LG40 in Early war and conquest
Added starting timer for Tier 3 Infantry squads for all nations and time periods
Increased run speed (1.15) and health regeneration (51 hpm) to Finnish Tier 3 and 4 breeds
Increased cannon weapon skill for Finnish Late War Jaeger Cannon crew and reduced their soldier cost
Increased CP for most doctrine Indirect Rocket and Standard Artillery. Previous maximum was 40CP, now 60CP. Mortars not affected.
Increased timer for transport trucks to 5 min after each purchase. No initial timer at the start of the match.
Increased price of German infantry MG34/MG42 Belt (250 Rounds) by 5 MP
Updated Battlezones 1v1 Farmland flag positions for better balance
Updated bots to be able to buy towable units
Updated bots to drive truck away after un-towing a cannon and driver leave vehicle instead of driving on
Updated bots to prioritize maintaining a certain amount of infantry
Updated 2v2_shaforovo tractors to be driveable
Updated the MP buy menus for vehicles so it displays the most expensive unit affordable as opposed to a standard menu
Updated crew of ampulomet in all periods from riflemen to artillerymen
Updated spawn zones, base locations and capture points on most Domination maps for better balance/gameplay
Updated recon squads to be on their own group/timer so they do not reset other tier 2 squads when they are purchased
Changed Soviet Late War AT detachment to have the PTRD instead of the PTRS
Changed Soviet Mid and Late War AT rifle Squad to have 2 PTRS and 1 PTRD, instead of 1 PTRS and 2 PTRD
Fixed zone view & capture weight in domination mode if point is captured to be removed
Fixed crash when goliath tank explodes
Fixed AI bots prioritize to capturing the D flag on 2v2 Suburbs like they should
Fixed misspelling of doctrine in bot unit roster's type
Fixed missing infantry defines for conquest Germans: nco_asst_sa, and antitank_4
Fixed 2v2_courtyard floating house that was unenterable
Fixed 3v3_hungary ocean mask so water doesn't fill trenches, shell holes, etc away from water/mud areas
Fixed 3v3_hungary camera drops near borders
Fixed 3v3_hungary by turning some cliffs which would cause physics bugs
Fixed 3v3_trenches camera drops near borders
Fixed 4v4_grassland floating fences
Fixed 4v4_vitebsk flying rocks
Fixed several holes in the trenches on MP King of the hill
Fixed bridges pathing on 1v1_reka
Fixed some railway heights on 3v3_barrikady
Fixed bridge pathing on MP Forssa dam
Fixed spawn points and battle zones flags for balance on 1v1_forssa_dam, 2v2_blizzard, and 2v2_tikhvin
Fixed bridges blocking vehicles on MP Karvola & DCG Karvola winter
Fixed bridges to be larger for vehicles to go on them on maps MP blizzard & DCG narofominsk
Fixed broken ground texture transitions on MP mikli
Fixed flying trees on MP suburbs
Fixed lefh18 price in Late War
Fixed crash with T37A when turret is torn off and player attempts to pick up "linked" MG
Fixed CP of Finnish Tank Crew in Early War multiplayer. Was 1 instead of 2.
Fixed crew of M41 Ampulomet to be artillery crew instead of rifleman
Fixed German Engineer 1 from spawning without helmet sometimes
Fixed issue in bot roster for Finland in conquest - squad_at_late(fin)
Replaced Soviet 76mm M1927 cannon with "late" variant with HEAT shells instead of APHEBC shells
Reduced cost of Finnish bolt riflemen to be the same as German and Soviet bolt riflemen (-1 MP per man)
Reduced score gained/lost from killing artillery signaler
Reduced CP for Standard buy menu 105-122mm Artillery by 5cp
Generally adjusted costs and cooldown timers of many units
Single Player
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "Absolute Zero"
- start cinematic ger column fixes, proper movement, timing and deletion/not spawning if intro skipped.
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "The Cold Supper"
- fixed 2nd aerosled not working correctly in coop.
- fixed case where 2nd aerosled in various battle conditions due to player actions gets attacked by ai which cannot kill it and results in mess.
- fixed bug in 2nd aerosled assignment and states.
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "Winter Storm"
- Fixed flak 88 german defense arrival towed, properly target and fire at any russian targets, ensure proper impregnability until detached and placed.
- Fixed flak 88 when germans retreat it, to not link into passenger seat(passenger usually jumps out on enemies) and instead only towing, but only if not linked already or destroyed.
- Fixed coop
- Fixes for German Mission: "Back to Square One"
- Fixed coop scenario problem(part2/)
- Fixes for Finnish Mission: "Stalin's Big Guns"
- Replaced locomotive skin by soviet one
- Replaced late war marine skins by mid war ones
- Fixed "invisible" soldiers engaging mid way through battle
- Fixes for Finnish Mission: "Through the Fire"
- Fixed music not playing
- Fixed enemy ai retreating not working
Fixed flying crates on "Pavlov house"
Fixed ocean mask on "Back to Square One"
Fixed water in a foxhole on "Unbroken"
Fixed flying rock on "Operation Bastard Hunt"
Fixed broken texture transitions on "Trial By Fire"
Fixed missing crater stamp on "Downfall"
Fixed Difficulty levels to work correctly when playing for Campaign and Skirmish mission in COOP. COOP and Solo were not an equal experience before.
Fixed flag texmods resetting to soviet flags in several single player missions
Fixed newly user purchased units from sometimes going back to spawn in skirmish missions
Updated german singleplayer breeds to not have any SS camo helmets
Everything Else
Added a button to change the speed of your infantry (walking/running) for slow patrols etc. This button is in the special submenu.
Added APHEBC shells to both Finnish and Soviet 76mm M1927 Cannons
Added human skins for Panzer recon troops
Added blau div assistant squad leader
Added tags to MP and Conquest Breeds for AI scripts
Added ranks to pz troops
Added new shapes of selection sprites for different geometries of vehicles
Added dx11 shader cache files
Added new mouse cursors
Added new cursor for some weapons with APCNR and SAPHE ammunition
Added performance indicator to lighting direction in editor environment settings
Added new penetration decals including glow effect (Turn Glow On in Video Settings)
Added new decals for non-penetration shots if shot is within 20% of penetrating
Added unique recoil sounds for StG 44
Added missing sounds FG 42 far layer
Added explosion fx to cannons when they are destroyed except for when they are run over
Added penetration decals to steel wheels of tracked vehicles
Added bump and spec to water ditch stamp
Added new model for RS82 rocket
Added ssh40 and ssh39 retextures
Added Ssh 40 helmets
Added Finnish pilot breed
Added AP MG belts to several german vehicles
Added regular PzGr. early flak ammo (apcbche2) for flak18 so the penetration follows the shell type rather than the gun
Added B-30 AP and B-32 API belts to soviet belt fed MGs
Added new metal hit FX for small caliber API bullets
Added loudness group for crush_small
Added 2nd HE ammo type to soviet 122mm A19 so that it will not switch to AP shells when spotting tanks
Added new sounds for hitting humans while in direct control or 1st/3rd Person view
Increased delay between firing bursts for MG42 slightly
Increased the penetration power of the Soviet RPG40 AT grenade and the German M24 AT grenade from 31mm to 41mm so they can pierce side armor of medium tanks
Increased the penetration power of Finnish M32 Satchel Grenade from 31mm to 76mm as hit had more explosives than the RPG40 and M24 AT grenades
Increased shadow rendering and performance by 5 fps
Increased grass rendering and performance by 6fps
Increased LOD (level of detail) distances
Increased accuracy of Mounted MG's when MG weapon skill is 3 or more, by 10%
Increased health of enemy infantry on Heroic difficulty from 0.55 to 0.7
Increased time to revive humans for all difficulty levels (except for MP) to 350s ±50s
Increased durability of Hetzer components from light tank to lowest tier medium tank
Increased durability of StuG 3 F and later versions from lowest tier medium tank to middle tier medium tank (same as T34 76)
Increased hull durability of lowest tier medium tank class by 25 (affects Panzer 3 Series)
Increased pathing cost for Tanks to drive over trees
Increased resupply cost of Soviet 180mm HE shell from 50 to 60
Increased resupply cost of German rocket artillery per barrage to be more inline with Soviets
Updated game and editor splash screens. Game splash screen contains a warning about potential shutdown if cheat engines are used
Updated pathing algorithm to wheeled vehicles to help fix issues that they would not always complete a long distance move order
Updated player controlled tanks and cannons to use HE shells when they see infantry by default
Updated AI logics to not recrew motorcycles
Updated condition for weapon/hit/human to play anytime in DC and not just in multiplayer
Updated accuracy for autocannons AP and HE shells to be the same
Updated weapons and ammo categories in library
Updated textures for optimization
Updated multiplayer and conquest weathers to not exceed performance-heavy light direction and improve performance
Updated blood hit FX
Updated tank explosion FX
Updated bullet ground hit FX on grass while raining to be mud FX
Updated some maps to not use deprecated stamps
Updated breeds to have ssh39/40 helmets
Updated some smaller light tanks to avoid crossing/getting stuck in trenches (T20, T27, T37a, T40, T60, FT-17)
Updated the sound mix for all small arms
Updated icons for vehicle types on selection
Updated armor track shields to a lesser strength cast armor type (reduces the effective strength)
Updated several german vehicle loadouts to be more realistic, HEAT shells more common in general, APCR less common for later vehicles, more common for early vehicles, HE/AP ratio 50% for most vehicles
Fixed F5 Attack order for infantry when prone, to remain prone and advance/attack as they encounter enemies
Fixed various details on humanskins, textures and some optimizations
Fixed humans not dying when health reaches zero and attached to motorcycle
Fixed collar on late uniforms to be the generic one
Fixed some early collars with missing waffenfarbe
Fixed pionier skin backpack disappears at lod2
Fixed localization for ssh-36 and ssh-39 helmets
Fixed issue with bullets hitting humans while prone sometimes not registering damage
Fixed ukr_hut4 obstacles to work better on uneven land
Fixed Finnish cottage AO on textures
Fixed group mesh for buildings
Fixed missing netting_sp texture
Fixed issue with vehicles getting damaged when driving into wrecked planes on maps
Fixed t3476_42 missing barrel recoil with playing "fire" animation
Fixed missing satchel charges in IS2 series inventory
Fixed 3rd/1st person view for 20cm le LdgW
Fixed Grille Ausf. M wheel and track "skin" animation on ground
Fixed 152mm BR2 from not being able to move after building sandbags
Fixed T37a armor and passenger seats for all nations
Fixed 20mm Flak 30 sometimes not being able to shoot
Fixed zeroing time and spreading for autocannon trucks to be consistent
Fixed muzzle fx on Soviet vehicles with DShK gun
Fixed Sound filter for Soviet TD's while in 1st person
Fixed several vehicles with 0 thickness volumes
Fixed mantlet logic on several vehicles so its less likely to absorb shells when it shouldn't (should also show penetration mark)
Fixed nose armor on T-34 and SU tanks so it doesn't have a spot with +160mm effective thickness
Fixed Missing hatch sounds for Tiger 2, Vet Tiger I, and Ferdinand
Fixed crew position when 105mm LeFH18 is being towed
Fixed missing engine fire fx for SdKfz 6 and 7 Series
Fixed valentine mkIX missing engine break animation
Fixed wrong Can texture on x model of Panzer 3 E
Fixed end of battle summary icon for Yak 1
Fixed 152mm Br2, 203mm B4 and 280mm Br5 from playing break animations when the seat shields are broken
Fixed SdKfz 234/ 2, 3, 4 from missing satchel charges in inventory|
Fixed aiming/zeroing for BM-31-12 Andryusha
Fixed several MP breeds who's weapon skill was 1 level too low because of incorrect AT weapon skill
Fixed penetration decals not showing on engine areas of:
- Panzer 4 Series
- Kingtiger Series
- SiG33B
- Ostwind and Wirbelwind
Fixed localization for DCG Hungarian Swamps
Fixed some portait_squad icons
Fixed barbed wire cutting sound being too loud
Fixed volume of ping in-game
Reduced damage 20-25mm Autocannon AP and APCR shells do to humans so that it can require more than one shot to kill. HE still kills with 1 shot.
Reduced accuracy of Soviet 25mm 72k to be inline with other light autocannons
Reduced accuracy of light field guns (75mm LeIG18, 76mm M1927, 76mm M1943) by 20%
Reduced inventory space of 82mm RS92 rocket compared to 132mm RS132
Reduced health multiplier for player units in Easy difficulty from 3 to 2
Reduced ammo count of Finnish Medium and Heavy Mortars to match the standard used for other nations
Reduced resupply cost for Soviet 280mm HE shell from 250 to 175
Reduced body and gun volume thickness of German Nebelwerfer cannons to be a little more susceptible to HE damaged (8mm to 6mm)
Reduced resupply cost of German 170mm HE shell from 70 to 60
Disabled crew and passengers of open top vehicles from being damaged by construction debris (could cause human deaths when driving through fences and low walls)
Removed unused textures
Removed deprecated stamps
Removed animation events call on death of humans. Was redundant
Reverted burst accuracy buff that was added to MG42 in previous update
Reverted AI cooldown between bursts on MG42 to be the same as other MG's
Announcements for Modders
- For custom MP and Conquest maps, all map based entities(wrecks/animals) must be assigned to playerid 0 to prevent crashes at start of multi/conquest session where lua scripts execute for each bot team.
- Conquest settings files have been renamed and split, so be sure to check these if your mod adjusts these.
