Rerun update for 30 May 2023

Bit of balance & robustness

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Painted knight now doesn't have the Dangerously Low mod
  • If you res an adventurer you're given a Replenish before the battle
  • Ending cutscene now plays properly the second time you beat the game in a single play session
  • Robustness: trying to nail down a bug that is causing some crashes :|
  • Ground work for mid-run saves, so you could play a couple levels, close the game then come back later and finish that run up! (Hopefully I can get this finished before the end of the week!)

