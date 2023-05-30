- Painted knight now doesn't have the Dangerously Low mod
- If you res an adventurer you're given a Replenish before the battle
- Ending cutscene now plays properly the second time you beat the game in a single play session
- Robustness: trying to nail down a bug that is causing some crashes :|
- Ground work for mid-run saves, so you could play a couple levels, close the game then come back later and finish that run up! (Hopefully I can get this finished before the end of the week!)
Rerun update for 30 May 2023
Bit of balance & robustness
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161131 Depot 2161131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update