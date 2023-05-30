Gummy Dummy Battles update to version 1.4!

Share · View all patches · Build 11351073 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 15:06:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello, my friends!

Sorry for the delay in the new update, but I had to finish the DEMO for my new game "Mercenaries of the Kingdom" which will participate in the Stem Next Fest in June.

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.4:

Improved obstacle colliders in the Game Show map.

Balanced the forces of moving obstacles in the Game Show map.

Changed the inertia of some objects in the park map.

Adjusted the strength of the Assault troop's jetpack.

Increased the inertia of the units:

Bulldozer

Penguindozer

Monster trucks

... and Chicken

Changed the projectile speed of the units:

Rifleman

Hunter

Assault troop

Slightly changed the animation of the Goat to improve head impact.

If you find problems or have any advice for me, you are welcome to write me in the Community Hub!

I hope you're enjoying the game and, above all, it makes you smile!

NEW:

I take this opportunity to tell me that the DEMO of "Mercenaries of the Kingdom" has just been released and you can play it for free without limits.

I would be very glad if you give me some feedback about the gameplay, thank you very much!

IMPORTANT:

I take this opportunity again to tell you that I have also started working on the new game that I will need to better develop HOME WARS 2, a sort of Ravenfield, but wider, more tactical, without mods, with marine and submarine battles, intense dogfights and above all more units on screen!

I'm going to add some insects too, especially spiders, so you can get a taste of HOME WARS 2 from an FPS point of view.

I haven't decided on the name yet.

Lots of new things are boiling in the pot and I can't wait to give you some more details as development goes on!