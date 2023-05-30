- Modify and strengthen the digital characters.
- Reduce the drop rate of elite lairs.
- The average level of the team is higher than the elite lair monster level 8 or more will not get items.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 30 May 2023
V1.2.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
