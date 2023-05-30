Patch notes 30 May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11350936 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 14:52:16 UTC by Wendy

I spent today putting together new enemies, with leveled loadouts and loot tables, for the desert. New enemies include small flying drones, assault drones, humanoid mechanical soldiers, and human mechanics and alchemists. These enemies join the desert's assortment of cactus kids, cobras, skullbirds, and flamebirds.

Right now, there is only one desert map that repeats. But now that we have a variety of enemies to put in the desert, we'll be able to add more and varied desert maps faster.

Also, I changed a lot of loot tables and tweaked how loot tables work, so some enemies should give you different loot now.

Edit: And I just now added lighting and music to the desert.