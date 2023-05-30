 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 30 May 2023

Hot Fix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 11350916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mouse cursor is only visible on settings screen (opened with 'esc' key)
  • Can toggle between windowed and full screen mode
  • EAS tone has been pitch-shifted and made quieter
  • Cells forming near the edge of the map will move towards the centre of the map, no more "waste of time" cells
  • Vehicle can only be reset every 5 seconds, must be moving slowly or stationary to reset

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2250551 Depot 2250551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link