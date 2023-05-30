- Mouse cursor is only visible on settings screen (opened with 'esc' key)
- Can toggle between windowed and full screen mode
- EAS tone has been pitch-shifted and made quieter
- Cells forming near the edge of the map will move towards the centre of the map, no more "waste of time" cells
- Vehicle can only be reset every 5 seconds, must be moving slowly or stationary to reset
Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 30 May 2023
Hot Fix #2
