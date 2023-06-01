[Patch] Silica V0.7.12 Patch Notes

Dear Silica community,

We have another minor update with a few performance fixes this time around. The changes aren't as much in this update, mainly due to Dram participating in Game Access in Brno this weekend, where he will be presenting Silica.

There will be another update next week, where you can expect to see more fixes and QoL changes. Stay tuned for more info but for now, here's the changelog for update 0.7.12:

Improved: Performance with Construction Sites, now using a custom shader that improves performance tenfold

Added: Labels to buildings

Added: Labels to Infantry Loadout and Teleportation Stations

Fixed: Teleportation Station is now only usable by infantry

See you on Baltarus.