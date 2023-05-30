HoT Fix - 2023-05-30

Hello Adventurers!

We have some new fixes for you. Unfortunately, we have not yet made much progress with crashes and starting issues. But we are getting a bit closer in finding the causes.

For the ones of you with crashes: Thank you for the crash reports. We added additional functionality to collect reports. This process won't automatically upload the files, so you need to send us crash reports again. This is a new tool that will save the files in %AppData%\HallsOfTorment\crashes

When the game crashes, it requires 10-15 seconds to generate those reports. Please wait a short period until you see an error message! Send these reports to support@chasing-carrots.com

For the audio fix, we have patched this now on the main branch, we see it does not solve all problems, but it helps to a certain extend so we are going to keep this for now.

- Cheers

Chasing Carrots

