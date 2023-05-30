HoT Fix - 2023-05-30

Hello Adventurers!
We have some new fixes for you. Unfortunately, we have not yet made much progress with crashes and starting issues. But we are getting a bit closer in finding the causes.
For the ones of you with crashes: Thank you for the crash reports. We added additional functionality to collect reports. This process won't automatically upload the files, so you need to send us crash reports again. This is a new tool that will save the files in %AppData%\HallsOfTorment\crashes
When the game crashes, it requires 10-15 seconds to generate those reports. Please wait a short period until you see an error message! Send these reports to support@chasing-carrots.com
For the audio fix, we have patched this now on the main branch, we see it does not solve all problems, but it helps to a certain extend so we are going to keep this for now.
- Cheers
Chasing Carrots
Patch Notes
- Warlock main projectiles count now as Main Weapon. This means statistics will be correct and all items applying to main weapons will now work with them.
- "Mark of Madness" did work, but players had a negative count. negative counts will be reset if they should be positive.
- Some players had more than 200 quests completed, this was caused by them having some older PRELUDE data with quests that aren't used anymore.
- Fixed an issue where connected input devices could interfere with Keyboard controls.
- It's possible to adjust the flash effect on enemies from the settings.
- Chests open and close now in appropriate sounds levels.
