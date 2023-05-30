 Skip to content

Rogue Card Playtest update for 30 May 2023

0.7.1 Quick fixes update

Build 11350863

Graphical updates

Fixed typos and alignment in tutorial

Gameplay and balance

Nerfed the Ogre big time

Bugs

Atlas bug fix (it was a semi mess)

Convenience & misc

Added gems and coins to map screen

