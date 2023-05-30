 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 30 May 2023

Patch v33.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Brodacious Brozilla minion: The silly sausage could cause a crash when in his Pot form.
  • Boneworld Challenges: When playing as Psycho Possessed the class possession wasn't being correctly seeded.

