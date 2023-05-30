Early Access Update 30/5/2023 - 0.202(Q) - Questionable improvements

Change log 30/5/2023 | Version 0.202(Q)
Bugfixing:
- Fixed broken falling while pushing and related crashes for good
- Fixed broken pushing with Pressure Bash ability (possibly causing other issues too). (Community find by Pochyowo)
Minifixes:
- Improved "breaking off crystal" chance success to only have one text.
- Fixed "First" and "Last" not showing up in expedition preparation with non pixel font.
Balancing changes:
- Rebalanced GearDagger ranged ability:
Geardagger Launch- Ranged attack. (2-3 range)
Requires dagger proficiency
Deals Accuracy slashing damage.
Cooldown: 2 turns. | Max uses: 8
+3 damage when attacking from behind
On kill user gains passive effect:
Marskman Power
Gain 3 additional Strength for 3 turns
Changed files in this update