Netherguild update for 30 May 2023

Early Access Update 30/5/2023 - 0.202(Q) - Questionable improvements

30 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 30/5/2023 | Version 0.202(Q)

Bugfixing:

  • Fixed broken falling while pushing and related crashes for good
  • Fixed broken pushing with Pressure Bash ability (possibly causing other issues too). (Community find by Pochyowo)

Minifixes:

  • Improved "breaking off crystal" chance success to only have one text.
  • Fixed "First" and "Last" not showing up in expedition preparation with non pixel font.

Balancing changes:

  • Rebalanced GearDagger ranged ability:

    Geardagger Launch- Ranged attack. (2-3 range)
    Requires dagger proficiency
    Deals Accuracy slashing damage.
    Cooldown: 2 turns. | Max uses: 8
    +3 damage when attacking from behind
    On kill user gains passive effect:
    Marskman Power
    Gain 3 additional Strength for 3 turns

