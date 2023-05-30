Update, Version 20230530

English

[Gun Modification]New Gun Module: Pistol Poison Mag (-Fire Power -Ammo Capacity +Can Poison Target)

The new module is sold by Shade Dealers in the Commodity Market (Liu) and random Shade Dealers in Abandoned Buildings (Egypt)

[Hospital]Random patients may now appear in the hospital of Liu.

[Hospital]You can use spells to heal them, receiving karma/reputation/money as possible rewards.

[Hospital]However, if you do so, public awareness of the supernatural world will also increase.

[Hospital]If Alicia is in your group, she will not be happy with your action. (As your good deed can potentially expose the normal public to greater danger.)

简体中文

【枪械部件】新枪械部件：手枪毒药弹夹 （-基本威力 -弹药容量 +可以让目标中毒）

这个新的枪械部件由疁城的小商品市场随机出现的可疑商人，以及埃及被废弃的房屋中随机出现的可疑商人出售。

【医院】疁城的医院里现在可能随机出现病人。

【医院】你可以适用法术来治疗他们。可能获得道德值、声望、金钱奖励。

【医院】但是，同时会导致疁城公众对超自然世界的觉醒度提高。

【医院】艾丽西亚在队伍中的时候，她会反对你这么做。（因为的你善举可能让普通的民众暴露在更大的危险中。）

